Thomas Frank admits Tottenham Hotspur challenge is 'hard to enjoy'

Thomas Frank has acknowledged his current challenge at Tottenham is not enjoyable, but will have his "head down and keep going" to get the project back on track.

Frank received the adulation of the Brentford supporters on Thursday night when he made his first return to Gtech Community Stadium since his summer departure.

However, it ended on a sour note as Tottenham's disgruntled fanbase turned on their head coach following another dour attacking display with in-game "boring" chants followed by loud boos for the 52-year-old at full-time.

Ahead of Sunday's visit of Sunderland, Frank was asked if he was enjoying this challenge and laughed: "That's a good question!

"Let me put it this way. When you need to put in a big, big shift and it's not smooth and it's tough, it's probably difficult to enjoy it.

"If I run hard, I don't enjoy that moment, but I know I need to keep my head down and run hard to get through it to get my fitness up, or win a race, or whatever.

"We are in a situation where you need to run hard, to stay in it, to get through it.

"On the other side, when we look back on this spell or maybe this first year when it was tough, you'll think what a learning, what an experience, it made us so much better for the future.

"So the short answer is no, but the reality is you can't (enjoy), but when I put myself out of it and look down, I think what a learning, what a privilege to be in charge of this fantastic club in a period where it's a big transition.

"Someone told me we have changed eight leadership guys at the top of the club. The transformation of 2025 has never happened as much in 140 years. There's a lot of changes but the potential is huge.

"I'm looking forward to looking back and thinking, 'hmm, a big learning, but now I'm enjoying it'.

"It's definitely a marathon. It definitely seems like it's one of the more heavy miles I'm on now, but head down and keep going."

A goalless draw at Brentford made it four clean sheets in six matches, but Frank's biggest current issue is a string of toothless showings.

The absence of influential attackers like Dominic Solanke and James Maddison has hampered Frank's cause, whilst recently chief playmaker Xavi Simons is suspended, but even when the Dutchman was available, Spurs have rarely produced captivating displays.

Frank added: "I knew it would be a big challenge. Of course when I walked in the door I didn't expect Solanke and Maddison to be out for seven months, or for (Dejan) Kulusevski not to be ready.

"I knew it would be a big challenge, that it would be a transitional season and that we are building something that I am convinced will be very good in the future. I know there are a few things to improve, but I am very aware of what they are."