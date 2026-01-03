Transfer rumors, news: Man United explore Baleba move

Steve Nicol explains why he think Ruben Amorim is 'uninspiring' for Manchester United players as his future at club is being questioned by fans. (1:03)

Open Extended Reactions

Manchester United really want to sign Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder Carlos Baleba, while Galatasaray could let Nigeria striker Victor Osimhen move to Bayern Munich. Join us for the latest transfer news and rumors from around the globe.

Transfers home page | Men's winter grades | Women's grades

TOP STORIES

- Sources: Rosenior frontrunner to replace Maresca at Chelsea

- Amorim on January transfers at Man United: 'No conversations'

- Sources: Winger Sterling wants permanent Chelsea exit

Brighton midfielder Carlos Baleba is highly rated. Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

TRENDING RUMORS

- Manchester United have explored the conditions required to sign Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder Carlos Baleba in January, as reported by Sky Sports, although a deal isn't expected to progress further this month, with the Seagulls keen to keep him until the summer at least and a fee of over £100 million expected. Other options being considered by the Red Devils include Nottingham Forest's Elliot Anderson, Crystal Palace's Adam Wharton, Wolverhampton Wanderers' João Gomes, Lille's Ayyoub Bouaddi and Olympiacos' Christos Mouzakitis.

- An English intermediary has offered Victor Osimhen to Bayern Munich, as confirmed by Sport Bild, which adds that Galatasaray are willing to let the striker leave in order to generate revenue. The 27-year-old isn't averse to joining the Bavarians, but Harry Kane would be ahead of him in the pecking order. The Nigeria international currently has no interest in moving to the Saudi Pro League and Bayern's preference is to sign a reliable replacement for Kane, with Nicolas Jackson unlikely to be signed permanently after his loan from Chelsea expires.

- AS has offered an insight into Real Madrid's search for a central midfielder with Paris Saint-Germain's Vitinha, Chelsea's Enzo Fernández, Liverpool's Alexis Mac Allister and Crystal Palace's Adam Wharton all being considered. Even so, AZ Alkmaar's Kees Smit is the player that Los Blancos are most focused on after he initially caught the attention of their scouts in a UEFA Youth League match back in the 2022-23 campaign. There will be plenty of competition for the 19-year-old from various clubs across Europe.

- Barcelona are frontrunners to sign Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic, as reported by Gazzetta dello Sport, with the Blaugrana already having made a move as they look to replace 37-year-old Robert Lewandowski in the summer. They have spoken to Vlahovic's entourage several times and could match his current €12 million salary. Bayern Munich are also watching, while AC Milan are also keen. However, Barcelona is the Serbia international's preferred destination.

- Internazionale are negotiating with Saudi Pro League side Al Hilal to sign full back João Cancelo, as reported by Fabrizio Romano, while Francesco Acerbi or Stefan de Vrij could move in the opposite direction as part of a deal. Cancelo, 31, is keen on a move to Barcelona and is waiting to see if the Blaugrana want to make a move. But his future will be sorted soon as talks are taking place with his agent Jorge Mendes. Nicolo Schira has reported that Al Hilal are interested in replacing him with Lens' Saud Abdulhamid, who is on loan at Roma.

DONE DEALS

- West Ham have completed the €25 million signing of Brazilian striker Pablo Felipe from Portuguese club Gil Vicente.

EXPERT TAKE

ESPN's resident scout Tor-Kristian Karlsen looks at Carlos Baleba's fit at Man United. Read more

A proven Premier League performer, Baleba's projected ceiling is clearly baked into Brighton's desire to bring in a fee upward of £100 million for him. Fundamentally a defensive midfielder, the Cameroon international bases his game on excellent tactical awareness rather than pure disruption. He reads developing situations early, screens intelligently, tracks runners diligently, and plugs midfield gaps without losing discipline in his positional play. Baleba largely profiles as a like-for-like replacement for Casemiro, albeit without the Brazilian's instinct for late runs onto the attacking box and mid-distance goal threat. On the ball, there is still room for improvement and his average of 35 passes per 90 minutes is modest -- but not outrageously low for a ball-winning midfielder -- and supports the view that he prioritizes safety over progression and sophisticated construction. That said, his defensive output has sharpened further this season, climbing to close to eight defensive duels per 90, a 15% increase from last season. One slightly underappreciated aspect of Baleba's game is his aerial efficiency. Despite measuring just 5-foot-10, he wins 58% of his aerial duels, which suggests he executes them with excellent timing, balance and anticipation. If United's plan is to sign a stabilizing midfielder with high reach to slot in alongside a more creative partner, Baleba is a valid candidate.

OTHER RUMORS

play 1:30 Do Man City need January transfers to push Arsenal in the title race? Gab Marcotti and Julien Laurens react to Manchester City drawing 0-0 with Sunderland at the Stadium of Light.

- Chelsea want to sign Aston Villa's Morgan Rogers and Arsenal's Ethan Nwaneri. (Caught Offside)

- Barcelona have entered the race for Internazionale center back Alessandro Bastoni, but there are no open negotiations and a move depends on the Blaugrana's financial situation. (Marca)

- Jan Paul van Hecke is unlikely to commit to a new contract with Brighton & Hove Albion as the center back is aware of interest from Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur. (Football Insider)

- Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur are both interested in Jean-Philippe Mateta, but Crystal Palace are adamant that the striker won't be leaving in January. (TEAMtalk)

All of ESPN. All in one place. Watch your favorite events in the newly enhanced ESPN App. Learn more about what plan is right for you. Sign Up Now

- Liverpool, Manchester United and Newcastle United were among those at Vicarage Road to watch winger Othmane Maamma in Watford's 3-0 win over Birmingham City. (TEAMtalk)

- A move for Fulham to sign Ricardo Pepi from PSV Eindhoven will only be able to open up if the USMNT striker pushes for a transfer and the Cottagers' offer is closer to £35 million. (TEAMtalk)

- Taty Castellanos has already said goodbye to his Lazio teammates with a €30 million move to West Ham United almost complete. (Sky Italia)

- Real Madrid forward Franco Mastantuono needs to turn his season around if he wants to go to the World Cup with Argentina. His last start in LaLiga was against Valencia on Nov. 1 and he's struggled with a groin problem since then. (AS)

- But January "represents a key opportunity" for Mastantuono, as the number of games Madrid face gives him the chance to get back into the side. (Marca)

- Newcastle United are plotting a move for 19-year-old Toulouse defender Dayann Methalie. (Sun)

- There is a full agreement for Nottingham Forest striker Arnaud Kalimuendo to join Eintracht Fankfurt on loan with an option to make the deal permanent, and a medical is scheduled to take place later this week. (Florian Plettenberg)

- Liverpool midfielder Harvey Elliott can't play for another European club this season but is not considering a move to MLS. Charlotte FC will try to offer a loan, with the his loan to Aston Villa set to be cut short. (Fabrizio Romano)

- Newcastle United have no intention of letting Joelinton leave despite the midfielder receiving growing interest from the Saudi Pro League. (Football Insider)

- Besiktas, Roma, Real Betis and various other Spanish clubs have all asked for information about a possible loan for Borussia Dortmund striker Fabio Silva. (Rudy Galetti)

- Paris FC are looking at Fulham's Issa Diop and Besiktas' Felix Uduokhai as the Ligue 1 club looks to strengthen at center back in January. (L'Equipe)

- DC United are finalizing a club-record deal worth $7 million, potentially rising to $10 million, for CFR Cluj forward Louis Munteanu. (Tom Bogert)

- AC Milan and manager Massimiliano Allegri consider 19-year-old Davide Bartesaghi to be non-transferrable despite interest from Arsenal, and they plan to extend the left back's contract. (Nicolo Schira)

- Fenerbahce center back Rodrigo Becao has been offered to Hellas Verona, Fiorentina and Bologna. (Nicolo Schira)