Julien Laurens and Craig Burley discuss Arsenal's four-point lead on Man City after Pep Guardiola's side failed to beat Sunderland. (1:19)

Have Man City got what it takes to catch Arsenal? (1:19)

Open Extended Reactions

Pep Guardiola is convinced Manchester City will rise to the challenges facing them during a hectic January.

City drew 0-0 at Sunderland on New Year's Day in their first of 10 matches in the space of a month, including a trip to Tottenham on February 1.

They trail Premier League leaders Arsenal by four points and now host Chelsea in another tough test at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday.

Savinho became their latest casualty after suffering injury at the Stadium of Light, joining Mateo Kovacic, Oscar Bobb and John Stones on the sidelines, while Rayan Aït-Nouri and Omar Marmoush are at the Africa Cup of Nations.

Nico O'Reilly is also a doubt after a knock, while Rodri and Jérémy Doku are being eased back into action after lay-offs.

play 1:30 Do Man City need January transfers to push Arsenal in the title race? Gab Marcotti and Julien Laurens react to Manchester City drawing 0-0 with Sunderland at the Stadium of Light.

- Laurens' weekend preview: Chelsea visit Man City, Barcelona derby, more

- Pep Guardiola denies Enzo Maresca, Man City links: 'I have a contract'

Manager Guardiola said: "We will see how people are recovering now.

"In this period to have had two games away is so demanding -- [it's] been a tough two games at Nottingham Forest and Sunderland.

"There is not much time. Rodri and Jeremy are back, but both come from long, long injures. They have to be careful. We'll talk with the doctors, with the physios and we'll see. We'll miss Savinho but, yes, the more difficulties the more stronger we would be."

Thursday's result slowed City's momentum after a run of eight successive victories in all competitions and gave Arsenal more breathing space at the top, but Guardiola feels his side are well placed.

The Spaniard said: "Well, we are there [in contention] but it's a long way, many games. Arsenal are so strong, we know it."