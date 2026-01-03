Eddie Howe has warned his Newcastle players they face a "season-defining month."

The Magpies welcome Crystal Palace to St James' Park on Sunday sitting in 13th place in the table, but just four points adrift of the top five after a patchy run of form culminating in Tuesday night's 3-1 win at Burnley.

Head coach Howe's men have a two-legged Carabao Cup semifinal and the chance to make it to the last 16 of the Champions League to come in the new few weeks, but they have been frustratingly inconsistent in the league and he knows that cannot continue if they are to achieve their objectives for the campaign.

The 48-year-old said: "We're in there fighting and scrapping for every point that we can in the Premier League. It's been a difficult season so far, it's not been plain sailing for us, but the points gap is minimal if we can put a run together.

"It's a big if. It's that magic word consistency, being able to back up results, which has probably been our failing this season, so that's what were looking to do and if we can, things can change quickly and the perspective can be very different.

"We haven't been able to do it yet, but this is the moment and we're running out of opportunities because beyond this, I don't think we'll get another chance.

"Our focus is there and the performance levels have been pretty good for a while, but it's a season-defining month for us and we're going to be challenged on various fronts, so exciting times ahead, I think."

Newcastle are 13th in the Premier League as they prepare to face Crystal Palace on Sunday. MB Media/Getty Images

St James' has not been a happy hunting ground for Oliver Glasner's Palace in recent seasons, with their two most recent league visits ending in 4-0 and 5-0 defeats respectively, and they will arrive on Tyneside without a win in six games in all competitions.

However, Howe is wary of a side which sat three places and one point better off than his going into the weekend.

He said: "It will be a difficult game. Their away form is very good. They're a very good defensive team, solid, tough to score against and good attackers as well.

"It goes without saying how good a job Oliver has done. I've watched them closely. They've lost players -- whether it be through injury or Africa Cup of Nations -- but they're still a very good team and a team we can't and won't under-estimate.

"But it's a game we can do well in if we're at our best levels."

Howe could have full-backs Tino Livramento and Kieran Trippier, as well as central defender Sven Botman, back at his disposal following their recovery from injury.