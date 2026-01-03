West Ham sign Brazilian forward Pablo Felipe from Gil Vicente

Open Extended Reactions

Pablo Felipe has 10 league goals with just 23 shots this season for Gil Vicente. West Ham United FC/West Ham United FC via Getty Images

West Ham have signed Brazilian forward Pablo Felipe from Portuguese side Gil Vicente, the club announced on Friday.

Felipe has been one of the most in-form strikers in Portugal's top-flight this season with 10 league goals from just 23 shots.

West Ham will hope that Felipe can provide an immediate impact as they endure a relegation battle. The Hammers have just 14 points from 19 games this season, leaving them in 18th place and five points from safety.

"I am very happy. I will give my all for this club, leaving everything on the pitch, all my effort, all my dedication," Felipe said.

"The fans really like players who fight for the badge, and I can promise that I will leave every last drop of sweat on the pitch for this club.

"I want to send a strong message that I have come to prove my worth."

- Premier League January transfers: All confirmed ins, outs for every club

- Sources: Sterling keen Chelsea exit amid West Ham interest

- Premier League players out of contract: Who could exit on a free this summer?

Felipe's arrival comes as Niclas Füllkrug called time on his disappointing, injury-plauged spell at the club and joined AC Milan on loan.

The 32-year-old has moved to Italy on an initial loan deal with an option to join permanently at the end of the season.

Information from PA contributed to this report.