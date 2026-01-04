Fulham vs Liverpool LIVE: Latest updates from Craven Cottage

Open Extended Reactions

Liverpool will look to continue their climb up the Premier League table when they face Fulham at Craven Cottage and you can follow all the updates live on ESPN!

After a flailing start to the season, the defending champions appear to have course-corrected and are unbeaten in their last five league matches. However, the disappointing goalless draw against Leeds United on new year's day showed they are still some away from their best.

Fulham will prove a stern test for Liverpool. Marco Silva's took four points off the eventual champions last season, winning the same fixture at Craven Cottage 3-2 in April. Like Liverpool, Fulham too are on a decent run of form and have taken 10 points from their last four games.

Tune in for live updates from what promises to be a fascinating encounter.