Man United's Amorim refuses to clarify 'time and money' claim

Ruben Amorim has declined to expand on his claim that it will take "time and money" to make his system work at Manchester United in the same news conference in which he admitted he is not optimistic the club will make signings in January.

Amorim said on Friday that there are "no conversations" about bringing new players to Old Trafford this month.

It came on the back of the Portuguese coach saying on Dec. 24 that "if we have to play a perfect 3-4-3, we need to spend a lot of money and we need time."

He continued: "I'm starting to understand that that is not going to happen. So, maybe I have to adapt."

Asked on Friday to clarify the quote from Christmas Eve, Amorim repeatedly rejected the opportunity.

"I don't want to talk about that, I just focus on the Leeds game," said the United boss.

Asked whether he regretted making the statement, Amorim replied: "No, no, no. But I don't want to talk about it."

Ruben Amorim declined to expand on his claim that it will take "time and money" to make his system work at Manchester United. Carl Recine/Getty Images

Pushed again about whether his reluctance to explain meant the situation with recruitment in the January window had changed, Amorim said: "I don't want to talk about that."

Amorim is short of options ahead of the trip to Leeds United with eight first-team players missing because of injuries and international call-ups.

Fringe players Joshua Zirkzee and Kobbie Mainoo have been linked with moves away in January, but Amorim insists he cannot reduce his numbers even further.

"If you look at our squad, I think it's impossible for someone to leave," he said. "They need to talk with [director of football] Jason [Wilcox]."

United spent £200 million ($269m) to improve their forward line in the summer with the arrival of Bryan Mbeumo, Matheus Cunha and Benjamin Sesko.

It has led to an improvement in front of goal with only Arsenal and Manchester City scoring more in the Premier League.

The investment in the attack has meant other areas of the squad have been overlooked.

There are plans to bring in central midfielders and wing-backs in the summer, but Amorim wants to see more from the players he already has at his disposal.

"We could be better with the squad that we have defending and not suffering goals like we suffered in the last minute of the first half against Wolves," he said.

"That can change the dynamic of the game. Of course we are scoring more because we have different characteristics. It helps us to be more creative.

"But if you look at the way we defend, it's not just the defenders. It's defending as a team. It's an urgency. I know that we could be better in that department without any investment."