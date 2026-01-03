Inter Miami sign Argentine defender Facundo Mura on free transfer

Open Extended Reactions

Inter Miami on Saturday announced the signing of defender Facundo Mura, who joins the MLS Cup winners as a free agent on a contract through June 2029.

The right-back will be incorporated into the roster ahead of the 2026 season pending receipt of his P-1 Visa and International Transfer Certificate (ITC).

Mura, 26, arrives after spending a significant time with Argentine team Racing Club, having previously featured for Estudiantes de La Plata and Club Atlético Colón. He recorded a total of 13 goals and 20 assists in 200 appearances across all competitions.

Internationally, Mura has represented Argentina's youth teams by forming part of the 2020 CONMEBOL South American U20 Championship winning squad and competing at the 2019 FIFA U20 World Cup in Poland.

Facundo Mura most recently played with Racing Club before joining Inter Miami on a free transfer. Rodrigo Valle/Getty Images

He stands as Inter Miami's second defensive signing of the offseason, after left-back Sergio Reguilón joined the club on a two-year contract through December 2027.

The team's roster will continue to evolve as the transfer window progresses ahead of the start of the 2026 season, which kicks off on Feb. 21 against LAFC.

Following Inter Miami's MLS Cup triumph on Dec. 6, the team also confirmed the return of veteran striker Luis Suárez after forward extended his contract through the end of the 2026 season.