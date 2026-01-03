LA Galaxy star Riqui Puig out until 2027 after injury setback

Open Extended Reactions

LA Galaxy star Riqui Puig's return from injury has been delayed until 2027, the MLS club said Saturday after confirming that the midfielder underwent another anterior cruciate ligament reconstructive surgery on his left knee.

The former Barcelona player missed the whole of the 2025 MLS season after initially suffering a torn ACL on Nov. 30, 2024.

Puig underwent his second procedure in Barcelona, with the Galaxy adding that "Puig is expected to make a full recovery and be ready to rejoin the team for the start of the 2027 MLS season."

The 26-year-old said the setback in his recovery was "one of the hardest and most complicated moments" of his life.

"After a whole year of working every day with a single goal in mind, yesterday at a medical checkup, the doctor gave me news you never want to hear: the plastic surgery wasn't good and I had to go back to surgery," said Puig on his personal Instagram.

Riqui Puig suffered his knee injury in the 2024 Western Conference Final against the Seattle Sounders. Shaun Clark/Getty Images

"It's not easy to find the words after all we've been through. Without a doubt, it's one of the hardest and most complicated moments I've ever had to manage in my life, both on a personal and professional level.

"But today I can say that the surgery went well, and that gives me strength and reassurance to look forward. Now I only have one thing on my mind: start working already, train with more excitement than ever and try to be the Riqui Puig you all know again. More want, more hungry, and more strength."

The midfielder sustained the original injury to his left knee during the second half of the 2024 Western Conference final, playing on for over 30 minutes in the 1-0 victory despite feeling discomfort. Puig then had subsequent testing done and an MRI to confirm the ACL, ruling him out of the 2024 MLS Cup final, when the Galaxy defeated the New York Red Bulls.

He played an integral part of the team's success that season, recording 21 goals and 24 assists in 36 games across all competitions. Overall, he's managed 29 goals and 32 assists in 82 matches for the Galaxy.

His efforts in MLS also earned him MLS All-Star recognition in 2023 and 2024.