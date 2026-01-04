Amorim wants control at Man United, but his outburst could cost him his job

Open Extended Reactions

LEEDS, England -- Manchester United's Ruben Amorim has taken possession of the Enzo Maresca playbook, read it from cover to cover and picked out the most explosive elements by issuing a direct challenge to his bosses.

And whether by accident or design, Amorim has increased his chances of suffering the same fate as the former Chelsea coach, whose 18-month stint in charge of the FIFA Club World Cup champions came to an end on New Year's Day following one public outburst too many against the Stamford Bridge hierarchy.

Maresca, who guided Chelsea to UEFA Champions League qualification and UEFA Conference League success last season before winning the Club World Cup in July, stopped short of identifying those with whom he had frustrations at the club when talking about suffering the "worst 48 hours since I joined the club because many people didn't support us" on Dec. 14.

And while Maresca's issues with Chelsea's complex hierarchy of two owners, five sporting directors and an autonomous medical team were known, the former Leicester City coach made sure not to publicly point the finger.

But in his explosive postmatch news conference after the team's 1-1 draw at Leeds United on Sunday, Amorim called for United director of football Jason Wilcox and their scouting team to "do their jobs" at the same time as demanding to be allowed to be the "manager, not the coach" of the team.

Amorim was actually announced as "head coach" by United when he arrived at Old Trafford from Sporting CP in November 2024, so his call for the title of "manager" was a power play on its own. But by singling out those responsible for player recruitment, Amorim has sparked an internal battle for control.

There is no other way to interpret his comments, and Amorim will know that.