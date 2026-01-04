Arsenal's Declan Rice on Viktor Gyökeres: Wouldn't be top without him

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta believes Declan Rice is currently the best midfielder in the world. (0:19)

Declan Rice has hailed goal-shy Viktor Gyökeres as one of the best strikers in the world -- and claimed Arsenal will not be able to end their 22-year wait for a Premier League title without him.

Rice scored twice in Arsenal's 3-2 win at Bournemouth -- the club's fifth in a row in the league -- to maintain their advantage at the top of the able.

However, Gyökeres' open-play goal drought extended to nine matches when he was withdrawn midway through the second half.

The Sweden international has netted in just four of his 18 league appearances so far this season, and his tally of seven in all competitions is below what many might have expected of a striker who struck 97 times in 102 matches for Sporting CP prior to his switch to the Emirates Stadium.

To Gyökeres' credit, he took as many as four Bournemouth players out of the game in the build-up to Rice's first goal which put Arsenal ahead.

And Rice said of Gyökeres: "It's tough for him, because he's got two defenders on him all game, all over him.

Declan Rice has dispelled any criticism of goal-shy Viktor Gyökeres. David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

"So he has to use his strength, he has to do all he can to help the team and with my first goal, without him making that run from Gabriel Martinelli's flick and holding it, setting it off to Martin (Ødegaard), that goal wouldn't happen. That was a pivotal moment in the game for us to turn the game on its head.

"I see how hard he hits a ball, and when that space arrives for him and the ball's arriving at his feet to score goals, he will 100% score.

"But at the minute, defenders in the Premier League want to be able to stop Viktor Gyökeres, because he's one of the best strikers in the world.

"Trust me, he's doing unbelievably for us, and we wouldn't be where we are without him."

Rice shook off a knee injury which saw him miss Arsenal's midweek win against Aston Villa to start on the south coast and he delivered another hugely impressive display. His two-goal haul was his first in the Premier League in 296 appearances.

Afterwards, manager Mikel Arteta said the England international, 26, must now be considered among the best midfielders in the world.

Rice continued: "To miss the game [against Aston Villa] was annoying, so to come back and help the team, and score two, the fans will be really happy.

"I'm happy myself that I could help out because this team's special, and if we're all chipping in together I'm sure good things will happen."

One positive for Bournemouth following their 11th consecutive league match without a win was Junior Kroupi's 25-yard strike which ensured a nervy finish for Arsenal.

And Cherries midfielder Marcus Tavernier said of his 19-year-old teammate: "Junior is a generational talent.

"That boy has an unbelievable future ahead of him and today he showed why he's such a good talent in the world of football."