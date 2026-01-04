Man City vs Chelsea LIVE: Blues play first game since Enzo Maresca exit

The ESPN FC crew give their predictions for Manchester City vs. Chelsea in the Premier League. (2:12)

A chaotic week for the now manager-less Chelsea culminates in a trip to title-chasing Manchester City, and you can follow ESPN's coverage live.

After the afternoon's undercard Premier League action, the main event on the opening weekend of 2026 is here as Calum McFarlane takes on Pep Guardiola at the Etihad Stadium.

Will City close in on Arsenal? Or will Chelsea pull off a shock for their caretaker boss? Enjoy the live minute-by-minute updates with ESPN.

In terms of off-field narratives, it doesn't get much better than this. Plenty of information will surely continue to trickle out of Stamford Bridge on the nature of former boss Enzo Maresca's departure. However, one piece of information which was doing the rounds was that he was in some way talking to City about the possibility of taking over at the Etihad should Pep Guardiola call it a day after this season.

Of course, who do Chelsea then play in the first game since parting ways with Maresca? You couldn't write a better script.

Away from the managers, it's second vs. sixth in the table. City are looking to reclaim second from Aston Villa and keep pace with Arsenal with a victory, while Chelsea would overtake Man United into fifth should they prevail.