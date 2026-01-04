Tottenham 1-1 Sunderland: New year, familiar Spurs woes as boos ring out for under-fire Thomas Frank

Open Extended Reactions

LONDON -- A late Brian Brobbey strike snatched a point for Sunderland at Tottenham as Thomas Frank's side started the New Year at home in all too familiar fashion.

Spurs started the game on the front foot and dominated a first 45 minutes where Sunderland struggled to make it out of their own half for periods, passages of play that delighted a crowd that had seen their side labour to a dire 0-0 draw at Brentford on New Year's Day.

It was then Ben Davies who put the home side in front on his first start of the season as he got his foot on a ball heading towards goal from a Spurs corner.

Sunderland started the second half much sharper but were still unable to create any sustained pressure with Spurs unfortunate not to be further ahead going into the final 15.

Spurs were ultimately left to rue not making the most of their chances as when Brobbey found himself through on goal with 10 minutes remaining, he powered a vicious effort home to earn Sunderland an equaliser that stunned the home faithful into silence, a feeling never too far away at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Tottenham failed to find a winner in the dying stages and remain in 13th while Sunderland's dream season rolls on with Regis Le Bris' side sitting in eighth.

Pressure ramps up on Frank as boos return

The heat has turned up on Thomas Frank after more dropped points. Glyn KIRK / AFP via Getty Images

It can be argued that Frank and Tottenham supporters have already reached a breaking point, multiple times. Whether it was the defeat to Fulham at home, thrashing at the hands of Nottingham Forest, or the goalless draw at Brentford, to name a few.

Well, here we are again.

A 1-1 draw with Sunderland at home in a game they should've put to bed early in the second-half. Not good enough for the 60,000 in N17.

After a bright start, it was the latter stages of the game fresh in the minds of a home support that rarely see their side perform and it was that frustration after Brian Brobbey snatched a late point that led to Frank's side being booed off their own ground once again.

For a club of Tottenham's stature, ambition and after a year that saw their first major trophy in 18 years, there remains a sense of unfulfilled promise.

Frank admitted he showed his players 25 video clips of unforced errors after their draw at Brentford and while they put in a much improved showing on Sunday, it wasn't enough for a group of supporters that don't just demand success, but excitement, a team to get behind and fall in love with. Frank's Spurs remain a far cry away from all of these things.

"Boring, boring Tottenham" was the chant from Spurs' own supporters during their goalless stalemate at Brentford and Frank admitted they were right in the build up to this one, promising an "attacking, front-foot performance" in their first home game of 2026. And his side delivered just that in a first 45 where they registered more successful passes in the final third and goalscoring chances than in the entirety of their last two combined.

Despite losing talisman Mohammed Kudus to injury after just 20 minutes, it didn't affect a Spurs attack under scrutiny with a front three of Richarlison, Mathys Tel and the oncoming Randall Kolo Muani looking as threatening as ever.

It helped that they were up against a Sunderland side that looked devoid of any sort of attacking ambition in north London -- it took them until just before the break to get a first shot on target -- and despite a stronger second 45, they looked content to sit back and invite pressure for large parts.

Spurs were allowed to get on the ball in dangerous areas far too easily, make forward runs and were faced with legitimate one on one situations out wide, far too often, with Tel mightily unlucky not to double Spurs' lead before the break as he cut inside for a curling effort that went just wide of the far post.

Frank was visibly frustrated on the sideline in the second half as Spurs continued to find attacking opportunities without finding a second, but for many inside N17 just seeing their side create was enough after a festive period of football that failed to excite.

One of the club's greatest ever goalscorers Jermain Defoe was the guest on the pitch at half-time, he would've backed himself to get on the scoresheet in a game where Spurs' faltering attack showed signs of revival.

Frank maintains Tottenham are in transition -- but whether he will be around for the end of it is far from clear.

New Year, same Spurs at home

Brian Brobbey's goal gave Sunderland another impressive point on Sunday. Charlotte Wilson/Offside/Offside via Getty Images

Won four, lost 11, drawn three was Spurs' record at home in a terrible 2025 that saw them lose the most home games in a calendar year in the club's history -- grim reading for a side with the third most expensive season ticket in the Premier League and arguably the most impressive stadium.

"It's crucial we get the year off to a good start," Frank said in his programme notes pre-game and failing to win a game that they were dominant in for such large periods in front of a home crowd starved of success was not what Frank had in mind.

Spurs' fast start -- capped off by a rare Davies goal -- did quieten a buoyant Sunderland away end and gave those inside the stadium hope of seeing just a fifth home win in the last 12 months, an incredible statistic for a side competing in the Champions League this term.

But it wasn't to be as Brobbey struck home with venom before a passionate celebration in front of the Spurs fans rather than his away support in the other corner, as if they haven't been through enough this past year.

A João Palhinha header late on was just wide and as Spurs saw the last opportunity of the game pass them by there was a collective sigh around the ground before the standard emptying of seats that turned into loud boos at full-time, as Spurs' 2026 started much like how 2025 ended at home.

There were some dark days at home under Ange Postecoglou and times where Spurs have looked like they couldn't buy a goal under Frank, and although they looked by far the better side here, Spurs and Frank have failed to capitalise on a golden opportunity to show that 2026 may just be different at N17.

