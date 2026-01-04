Open Extended Reactions

Inter Miami CF announced the signing of Canada goalkeeper Dayne St. Clair through the conclusion 2026 Major League Soccer season, with an additional option for the 2027 spring campaign.

St. Clair joins after featuring for Minnesota United FC, where he recorded 37 clean sheets in 174 MLS appearances to earn the 2025 Goalkeeper of the Year award and two All-Star appearances in 2022 and 2025.

The Canada international is the latest addition to the Miami roster, joining defenders Facundo Mura and Sergio Reguilón ahead of the 2026 campaign. Sources confirm to ESPN, however, that more changes will be made to the squad during the transfer window.

One source with knowledge of the situation revealed that Inter Miami has finalized a loan deal to incorporate Palmeiras' defender Micael into the roster for the 2026 season. The defender boasts previous MLS experience, featuring for Houston Dynamo FC from 2022 to 2024 before completing a transfer to the Brazilian team.

Sources also confirmed that Inter Miami players Tadeo Allende and Rocco Rios Novos will return for the upcoming season after their initial loan spells with the team expired. Following the conclusion of the 2025 campaign, Miami announced ongoing negotiations with the two players before finding a solution to retain both players.

Following Inter Miami's MLS Cup triumph on Dec. 6, the team also confirmed the return of veteran striker Luis Suárez after the forward extended his contract through the end of the 2026 season.

Inter Miami will kick off the 2026 season on Feb. 21 at home against LAFC.