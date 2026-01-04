Open Extended Reactions

Xabi Alonso called Vinícius Júnior "fundamental," defending the forward's contribution after he was whistled by parts of the crowd during Real Madrid's 5-1 win over Real Betis at the Bernabéu on Sunday.

Youngster Gonzalo García netted a hat trick, with Raúl Asencio and Fran García also scoring, as Madrid comfortably won their first game of 2026 to stay four points behind LaLiga leaders Barcelona.

Vinícius played well in the first half, forcing Betis to withdraw struggling right-back Ángel Ortiz at the interval, but faded later and was whistled by fans when he was withdrawn in the 77th minute.

"I think Vini contributed a lot," Alonso said in his postmatch news conference, when asked about the whistles. "He started the game well, he got [Ortiz] booked, so they had to change right-back.

"[Vini] was very dangerous, especially in the first half. He keeps going, he contributes to the team. I liked Vini's game, personally. He'll be fundamental for us now as we go to the Supercopa with the game against Atletico."

Madrid fly to Jeddah, Saudi Arabia this week for the Supercopa, with the semifinal against Atlético Madrid set to be played on Thursday, followed by a possible final on Sunday.

Vinicius is now on a 15-game run without scoring -- dating back to early October -- but García, 21, stepped up with his first goals of the season.

"Gonzalo had a dream game," Alonso said. "Playing at the Bernabéu, in his first season with the first team, scoring a hat trick.

"I'm really happy for him, with the work he does every day, whether it's his turn to play or not. He always has an impressive attitude. He's a great example of what a Real Madrid academy player is."

García starred at last summer's Club World Cup as the tournament's joint top scorer with four goals, but has had limited opportunities this campaign.

On Sunday, he filled in for Kylian Mbappé, who was absent with a knee sprain and is a doubt for the Supercopa.

"It's a special afternoon," García said. "I'm very, very happy to start the year like this. It's my first hat trick at the Bernabéu.

"This is Real Madrid. There's so much competition here. I know I'm the natural replacement for Mbappé, but the boss and my teammates always give me confidence."

"It's true that I haven't had many minutes," García added. "But it's because I have Mbappé ahead of me, who's having a spectacular season, scoring a goal a game. He's the best player in the world, and what I have to do is focus on me."