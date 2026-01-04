Leeds 'devastated' after fan dies before Man United game

Open Extended Reactions

A Leeds fan has died at Elland Road. Photo by Malcolm Bryce/Leeds United via Getty Images.

A Leeds United fan died prior to the club's draw with Manchester United at Elland Road, the club has confirmed.

A statement from the club confirmed that a medical emergency took place before kickoff on Saturday afternoon.

"Leeds United are devastated to confirm that a supporter sadly passed away ahead of our Premier League fixture with Manchester United at Elland Road," the statement said.

"The thoughts of everyone at Leeds United are with the family and friends of the supporter at this exceptionally difficult time."

The game finished at 1-1 with Brenden Aaronson and Matheus Cunha finding the net.