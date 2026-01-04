Janusz Michallik explains why he believes Manchester City can catch up with Arsenal in the Premier League title race. (0:57)

Why Manchester City can still make a run to Arsenal in the title race (0:57)

Open Extended Reactions

Manchester City coach Pep Guardiola said he has "concerns" after a number of defenders suffered injuries in a 1-1 draw with Chelsea in the Premier League on Sunday.

Josko Gvardiol and Rúben Dias were both forced off in the second half as Enzo Fernández scored a stoppage-time equaliser at the Etihad Stadium.

Nico O'Reilly also looked to be holding his hamstring towards the end of the game.

Guardiola is already missing John Stones, who has started just one league game since August, while Nathan Aké has also had issues staying fit.

"Of course I have concerns," said Guardiola. "Have you seen the bench today? Four players from the academy and now we will have more. We don't have players."

After losing both Gvardiol and Dias, City's makeshift back four conceded Chelsea's equaliser in the 94th minute.

It's the second game in a row that Guardiola's team have dropped points as they slipped six behind leaders Arsenal at the top of the Premier League.

"We have a lot [of injuries]," said Guardiola. "John Stones is missing for I don't know how many months. Ruben now will be out, Josko will be out. Nathan, always we know with Nathan he cannot play regularly. It's the situation.

"Stay strong and we will find a solution. The spirit is there and will be there."

Speaking after the game, Guardiola admitted he's particularly worried about Gvardiol after the Croatian defender needed assistance from Reece James and a member of City's medical team as he struggled to limp off the pitch.

"We'll see tomorrow [Monday], it doesn't look good," said Guardiola. "Him and Ruben, we'll see what happens. I didn't speak to the doctor, but if Ruben is out it's because he felt something."