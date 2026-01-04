Watford furious as Hull game postponed 18 minutes before kickoff

Open Extended Reactions

Hull's home clash with Watford was called off. Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images.

Watford have criticised the decision to call off their Championship match at Hull 18 minutes before kickoff on Sunday and claimed they did not agree to the postponement.

The MKM Stadium clash was one of three second tier fixtures to fall by the wayside due to frozen pitches while 14 games in Leagues One and Two were also postponed.

Referee Anthony Backhouse called the game off due to safety concerns over areas surrounding the pitch while the players were already warming up.

Hull said in a statement that the postponement was "agreed by all parties," but Watford insisted they had been prepared to play the game and the decision had been taken without their consent.

"We reiterate we were ready and willing to play after the pitch was passed fit by the referee," Watford said in a statement.

"We remain disappointed by the decision to postpone, and by how the decision was reached.

"We did not agree to the postponement."

Sheffield United's Championship meeting with Oxford and Portsmouth's clash with Ipswich were also called off.

The Blades said the match referee called off their fixture after a pitch inspection at Bramall Lane due to concerns over player safety. Pompey's Fratton Park was also deemed unplayable after an 11am inspection.

In League One, Doncaster's home match against Luton, Rotherham's clash with Mansfield, Barnsley's trip to Port Vale and Stevenage's match against Leyton Orient were called off.

In League Two, the matches at Barnet, Barrow, Bromley, Cambridge, Colchester, Harrogate, Newport, Notts County, Salford and Walsall were also been postponed.

Monday's National Hunt fixtures at Ludlow and Lingfield have been abandoned due to frozen tracks.