Man United? Ruben Amorim barely competent for PL - Jamie Carragher

Open Extended Reactions

Former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher has slammed Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim, insisting he has no right to question others as he's "barely competent to be a Premier League manager."

Amorim called out United's scouting department and sporting director after the 1-1 draw with Leeds United, telling them to "do their jobs" and that he's the "manager, not the coach."

"I don't think he is in any position whatsoever to be questioning the people who appointed him," Carragher said on Sky Sports. "Why not? Because he's not good enough. He's not good enough to be Manchester United's manager.

"He's barely competent enough to be a Premier League manager right now."

United finished 16th in the table last year and this season they are sixth, but just dropped points to Wolves and Leeds.

"That's not me being disrespectful to Ruben Amorim," Carragher added. "He's been there now well over 12 months.

"And I think the majority of managers in the Premier League who were all managing different other clubs at different ends of the table would look at Manchester United and think, 'I get more points than that.'

Ruben Amorim is under pressure after more dropped points for Manchester United. Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

"I really do believe those managers would believe that. And I believe they would as well, because this is a guy who don't forget as well said at one stage, this is possibly the worst Manchester United team in history. He's managing it!"

Carragher also dismissed the notion that Amorim needs more backing in the transfer market.

- Ruben Amorim calls out Man United bosses: 'Do your jobs'

- Amorim wants control, but his outburst could cost him his job

- Premier League January transfers: All confirmed ins, outs for every club

"He's been more than than backed," he continued. "I mean, he couldn't have had too many complaints if the club parted company with him in the summer on the back of how poor it was last season. But they then went into the market and spent a lot of money on the attack.

"He can't be complaining now about not being having funds in January. Manchester United put a huge amount there in the summer. Don't forget, they had no Champions League football, no European football. A lot of that was down to him and how the team performed last season.

"Their next three matches, they go to Burnley, Manchester City in the derby on the 17th, then they go to Arsenal. Maybe he wants to get out before them, before them!"