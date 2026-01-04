Gary Neville compares Ruben Amorim outburst to Enzo Maresca: 'Never good'

Ruben Amorim hosts a tense press conference after Manchester United's draw with Leeds in the Premier League. (1:31)

Gary Neville compared Ruben Amorim's news conference outburst on Sunday to Enzo Maresca's before he left Chelsea, with the former Manchester United defender admitting the comments are "never usually good."

Amorim called out United's scouting department and sporting director after the 1-1 draw with Leeds United and hinted at a power struggle with director of football Jason Wilcox.

"I came here to be the manager of Manchester United, not to be the coach of Manchester United," he added in a rant that ESPN's Mark Ogden predicted might cost Amorim his job.

Neville, speaking on Sky Sports, said the comments were similar to Maresca's when he said he'd had "the worst 48 hours" of his time at the club weeks before he left.

"Something has happened in the last week which means that Amorim is starting to unleash a little bit," Neville stated.

"As Maresca did with the 48 hours [comment], it's not quite that, but it's something similar where it's not explicit what he means.

Ruben Amorim is under pressure after more dropped points for Manchester United. Photo by James Gill - Danehouse/Getty Images

"It looks to me that he is not happy with something in the hierarchy."

Amorim also called out Neville directly. He said: "If people cannot handle the Gary Nevilles and the critics of everything, we need to change the club."

Asked about that, Neville replied: "That's a thing managers tend to do in difficult periods, they tend to have a go at pundits," he said. "No problem with that whatsoever.

"I've actually been quite supportive of United's performances, against Bournemouth and Aston Villa, Newcastle. I couldn't be supportive the other night [after the draw against Wolves].

"The problem is what he's insinuating is happening behind the scenes, maybe around the transfer window in January. But I have to admit I was surprised United spent that much in the summer, everyone knew United's financial situation. United currently are tight on cash. I'm not surprised there isn't more money in January, but he wants more players

"When preferences of this ilk start, it's never usually good."

Neville's colleague at Sky Sports, Jamie Carragher, had a dimmer view of the comments.

"I don't think he is in any position whatsoever to be questioning the people who appointed him," the former Liverpool defender said.

"Because he's not good enough. He's not good enough to be Manchester United's manager. He's barely competent enough to be a Premier League manager right now."