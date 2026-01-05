Gab Marcotti discusses the possibility of Vinicius Jr. leaving Real Madrid and where he could go. (1:26)

Crystal Palace midfielder Adam Wharton is the subject of interest from Real Madrid, while Tottenham Hotspur are on the hunt for a new striker. Join us for the latest transfer news and rumors from around the globe.

Transfers home page | Men's winter grades | Women's grades

TOP STORIES

- Amorim sacked as head coach of Man United after outburst

- Sources: Rosenior in London, close to Chelsea job

- Xabi backs 'fundamental' Vini amid Madrid whistles

Real Madrid reportedly want Adam Wharton, but they will face a race to get him. Photo by Jacques Feeney/Offside/Offside via Getty Images

TRENDING RUMORS

- Real Madrid have joined the race for Crystal Palace midfielder Adam Wharton, according to AS. The Spanish outlet reports that Madrid have been offered the player, but the transfer fee would need to be worth more than €70 million to land the 21-year-old. Madrid are interested and see the England international as the perfect alternative to Aurélien Tchouaméni in midfield, or to enable Arda Güler to play further forward. However, they aren't the only ones: Manchester City, Liverpool, Manchester United and Chelsea are all keen on the Palace midfielder.

- Juventus are keen to inject some goals to their forward line in January, and the club have identified Liverpool's Federico Chiesa and Atletico Madrid's Alexander Sørloth as two players that could help lift them from their malaise, according to Gazzetta dello Sport. Don't expect anything imminent, though: Any Chiesa deal will have to wait until Mohamed Salah returns to Liverpool from the Africa Cup of Nations, which could be in mid-January. As such, Al Hilal's Darwin Núñez could also be considered.

- After a tricky weekend in which their squad depth was tested to the limit away at Cagliari, AC Milan have identified Manchester City defender Nathan Aké as a key January target. Corriere Dello Sport says the Rossoneri consider the Netherlands international as a plug-and-play option, who could be attainable due to his desire to play more first-team football. Other alternatives include Juventus' defender Federico Gatti and Tottenham Hotspur's Radu Dragusin.

- Tottenham Hotspur are on the hunt for new arrivals to kickstart a season that saw them booed off (again) on Sunday. TEAMtalk says the club are interested in AS Monaco striker Maghnes Akliouche, who has three goals and five assists in all competitions this season. Meanwhile, the Athletic says they have had an £8 million offer turned down by Santos for left back Souza, although it's quite a lot lower than the 19-year-old's £87 million release clause for overseas clubs.

- Barcelona, Inter Milan and Borussia Dortmund are considering a move for Croatian defender Branimir Mlacic from Hadjuk Split, per Mundo Deportivo. The two-footed center back is contracted until 2029 but would help give Barça boss Hansi Flick the "one more defender" he has asked for. Mlacic is tall and boasts a big presence in the back line, and is reportedly available for around €4 million.

DONE DEALS

- Tottenham have confirmed the signing of Norway international midfielder Julie Blakstad, 24, from Hammarby IF.

EXPERT TAKE

ESPN's resident scout Tor-Kristian Karlsen looks at Adam Wharton's skillset.

Just 18 months from making his debut, Wharton is now undoubtedly one of the Premier League's most accomplished distributors of the ball. He constantly asks to receive it and is trusted not to lose possession under pressure. Then, once in control, his pass selection is outstanding: he can hit 35-yard switches with precision, incisive line-breaks through pressure, or well-weighted deliveries played into a teammate's stride. The quality of Wharton's left foot is one standout feature, though it's also his vision and ability to "map" the play around him that is key, as they allow him to move the ball at tempo with ease and fluidity. Wharton has also shown he is comfortable in a high-intensity style of football. Under Oliver Glasner at Palace, the England midfielder has performed in an energetic, vertical scheme, where demands on speed of thought and defensive reactions are higher. Though he was impressive last season, he has lifted his key-pass output by roughly 10% this year, while still maintaining accuracy and pass variation. Crucially, the distribution isn't location-specific either and he is as reliable starting attacks from deep as he is contributing in the final third.

OTHER RUMORS

Why Leboeuf has high hopes for Rosenior at Chelsea Frank Lebouef explains why he's optimistic that incoming coach Liam Rosenior will prove a good choice to replace Enzo Maresca at Chelsea.

- Barcelona are favorites to sign Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic. The Serbia international's contract ends in the summer, and so far there are no plans for him to renew. (Sun)

- West Ham United are on the verge of announcing forward Taty Castellanos from Lazio. Nuno Espirito Santo cut a dispirited figure after Saturday's 3-0 defeat to Wolves, but maybe the arrival of Castellanos could help liven the club's relegation fight. The Argentine is expected to pass a medical, with the fee believed to be in the region of £26 million. (TalkSPORT)

- West Ham are also contemplating a move for Toulouse center back Charlie Cresswell, though there has been no formal contact as yet. The 23-year-old former Leeds defender is contracted until 2028. (Florian Plettenberg)

- Defender João Cancelo is still hoping for a move to Barcelona from Al Hilal, with the Catalan club hoping to bring the Portugal international back to Camp Nou for six months. However, they face FFP restrictions, and have other -- arguably more pressing -- positions they need to address. Inter remain in the box seat for the 31-year-old. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

- Real Madrid defender and captain Dani Carvajal has received a number of offers from other clubs, both in Spain and beyond, but the 33-year-old is keen to stay in the Spanish capital. He is close to returning from injury and is out of contract in June this year, but Madrid hope to keep him to prevent him from leaving on a free transfer. (AS)

- Fulham have had a bid of £17 million rejected by Udinese for defensive midfielder Arthur Atta. The 22-year-old only joined the Italians last summer, and it would take a bid in excess of £26 million for them to consider letting him go so soon. (TalkSPORT)

- Bournemouth and Fiorentina are interested in signing Atalanta's 25-year-old midfielder Marco Brescianini. However, they face competition from Cagliari and Genoa who are also keen. (Calciomercato)

- Manchester City center back Jahmai Simpson-Pusey -- on loan at Celtic -- has agreed to join German side FC Koln on loan. The 20-year-old will head to the Bundesliga initially on a short-term basis, with a permanent option. (TalkSPORT)

- Tottenham boss Thomas Frank is keen to add attacking options to his front line, and on his wish list is Club Brugge winger Christos Tzolis. The Belgian club are looking to recoup £35 million for a player who scored 21 goals last season. (Sun)

- Eintracht Frankfurt are hoping to sign a new striker, and have identified Newcastle United's 22-year-old William Osula as the perfect antidote to combat their list of attacking injuries. Negotiations are ongoing. (Florian Plettenberg)

- Fenerbahce are also keen on signing striker Christopher Nkunku despite the 28-year-old France international only joining AC Milan for €35 million in the summer from Chelsea. Nkunku would prefer to stay in the Italian capital. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

- Girona know that signing goalkeeper Marc-André ter Stegen from Barcelona could be challenging, but they're prepared to wait until the end of January for the 33-year-old. The goalkeeper is keen to explore all of his options at Barca first before loan options elsewhere, but he could be available late in the window. (Sport)

- Brahim Díaz is on the verge of signing a contract extension at Real Madrid until 2030. The Morocco international winger's deal runs out in 2027. (Nico Schira)