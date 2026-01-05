Bayern Munich wonderkid Lennart Karl reveals Real Madrid ambitions

Open Extended Reactions

Bayern Munich wonderkid Lennart Karl has revealed that he "definitely" wants to play for Real Madrid at some point in his career, calling the Spanish giants his "dream club."

Karl, 17, has already made history this season, becoming Bayern's youngest every goalscorer in the Champions League as well their youngest player to score and assist in a Bundesliga game.

"FC Bayern is a very big club. It's a dream to play there. But at some point I definitely want to go to Real Madrid," Karl said at a Bayern supporters group event.

"That [Madrid] is my dream club, but let's keep that between us."

Karl, who joined Bayern at just 12, also spent time at Eintracht Frankfurt during his youth football days and in addition to his La Liga ambitions, Karl harbours dreams of playing for Germany at the 2026 World Cup.

"I have to perform well first, and then we'll see. Going to a World Cup at 17 would be very special."