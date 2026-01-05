Ruben Amorim sacked by Man United LIVE: Latest updates and reaction

Open Extended Reactions

Manchester United have sacked head coach Ruben Amorim after a 14-month spell in charge, follow all the reaction live with ESPN.

His exit comes after an extraordinary rant after a draw at Leeds United, which was his final game in charge, where the Portuguese coach called on United bosses to "do their jobs."

ESPN has all the latest reaction live below.

- Ruben Amorim sacked as Manchester United head coach

- Man United? Ruben Amorim barely competent for PL - Jamie Carragher

- Ruben Amorim called out Man United bosses: 'Do your jobs'