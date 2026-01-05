Neymar considered retiring due to injury, father says

Ale Moreno tells Herc Gomez that MLS should avoid the "headache" that comes with bringing in Neymar. (2:09)

Neymar considered retiring from football after his latest injury, according to his father and agent Neymar da Silva Santos Sr.

The Brazilian forward struggled with a meniscus injury but still played for Santos in the crucial stage of last season before undergoing minor surgery on his left knee on Dec. 22.

During a YouTube interview with Rafa Tecla T - Experiências reais, Neymar Sr., reflected on a conversation he had with him before the 33-year-old had surgery.

He said: "He got a meniscus injury, the press leaks it before we talk to him, and his head goes blank. It's so much to take in ... I go to my son's house. 'So, how are you?'

"He turns to me and says, 'I can't take it anymore. Let's operate. Dad ... I don't even know if it's worth operating. As for me, I've had enough.'"

Neymar Sr. told his son to focus on two things, to respond to critics by returning to action and fulfilling his World Cup mission.

Neymar tore his ACL and meniscus in his left knee in October 2023 while on international duty with Brazil and has battled fitness problems ever since.

"I said, 'Son, if you want to have surgery so we can focus on your recovery and you get well, I'm with you'", Neymar Sr. said.

"The next morning he started training, kicking left, right ... Then he looked, shook his head, 'I think I can do it'. He went to the game and scored the goal.

"When he scored, he looked at me and said that he was going to the end."

Although Neymar only played in half of Brazil's Serie A games since returning to Santos in January 2025, his eight league goals, including four in the final rounds, were crucial for the team to avoid the drop.

Neymar is expected to recover ahead of start of the 2026 Brazilian Serie A season later this month. He is Brazil's all-time leading scorer with 79 goals in 128 appearances and has played in three World Cups.