Stats expose Ruben Amorim's bleak reign after Man United exit

Ruben Amorim leaves Manchester United with statistics pointing to a worst-ever Premier League record.

Amorim was sacked on Monday less than 24 hours after demanding others at the club "do their jobs."

It brings an end to his tenure which started 14 months ago, when he replaced Erik ten Hag.

Ruben Amorim's stats at Man United make for bleak reading. EPA/ADAM VAUGHAN

But Amorim has averaged just 1.23 points per game, the lowest of any United manager in the Premier League era.

The next-worst is Ralf Rangnick's 1.54 points per game.

The Portuguese won only 38.1% of his matches in all competitions (24 out of 63), which is worse than any other United manager since Sir Alex Ferguson retired except Rangnick, who won 37.9% of his matches during a six-month interim spell.

Amorim has won less than a third of his Premier League matches with United. He won 15, lost 19, drew 13 out of 47.

His best winning streak was just three matches, achieved against Rangers (Europa League), Fulham (Premier League) and FCSB (Europa League) last January. He repeated the feat in league matches against Sunderland, Liverpool and Brighton in October.

Amorim lost a third of his matches overall as Man United boss. It is the worst record since Frank O'Farrell's reign ended in 1972.

During his time in the Premier League, the only manager to lose more games than he did (19) was Ange Postecoglou (21).

Sir Alex Ferguson's shadow still looms at Old Trafford

Ferguson retired in 2013 after a legendary era which brought 26 trophies to Man United.

Since he stepped away, United have had six permanent managers - David Moyes, Louis van Gaal, Jose Mourinho, Ole Gunnar Solksjaer, Ten Hag and Amorim.

Four interim bosses have also been employed -- Ryan Giggs, Michael Carrick, Rangnick, Ruud van Nistelrooy.

Darren Fletcher will lead United in the first game of the post-Amorim era against Burnley on Wednesday but it is unknown how long he will stay in charge.

The best winning percentage of the managers who followed Ferguson belongs to Mourinho (58.3 percent).

Mourinho also won the most trophies since Ferguson (a League Cup and a Europa League double in 2016-17, and a Community Shield).

Ten Hag won two cups, Van Gaal won the FA Cup, Moyes won the Community Shield.

Now, United look forward to the next man who follows in Ferguson's footsteps.

Information from PA was used in this report.