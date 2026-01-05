Wrexham hero Paul Mullin returns to club after Wigan loan cut short

Open Extended Reactions

Paul Mullin has returned to Wrexham after his loan spell at Wigan Athletic was cut short halfway through the season.

Mullin was a prominent figure in Wrexham's initial success under Ryan Reynolds and Rob Mac and the Disney+ documentary "Welcome to Wrexham" that came with it.

He scored 110 goals in 170 games at the club as they achieved three successive promotions in the English football league, before joining Wigan in the summer, a move that has now come to an end.

"The club wishes Paul all the best in his future career and thanks him for his efforts in a Wigan Athletic shirt," Wigan said.

The 31-year old's return to Wrexham was confirmed by manager Phil Parkinson after their 2-1 win over Derby County.

"Mulls' loan spell has been terminated," Parkinson said.

"We'll have a chat with him this week when he comes back in. He needs to train this week as he's missed a few days of training."

Mullin's last appearance from Wrexham came in February 2025 with the 31-year-old taking up more of a bit-part role in Wrexham's promotion from League One last season.

His repertoire also includes a cameo in Hollywood movie Deadpool & Wolverine, courtesy of the Welsh club's big name owners.