Arsenal sign Sweden right back Smilla Holmberg from Hammarby

Smilla Holmberg has moved to the WSL. David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Arsenal have announced the signing of Sweden right back Smilla Holmberg from Hammarby IF on a long-term contract.

Holmberg, 19, made her senior debut at the age of 15 in 2022, and went on to win the Swedish league title in 2023 and the Swedish Cup in both 2023 and 2025.

She made her international debut in May 2025 and was called up to the squad for Euro 2025, where she missed the decisive penalty in the quarterfinal shootout defeat to England.

"It's always been my dream to play for Arsenal," Holmberg told the club website. "This is a very special moment for me and my family, but it's also about joining a club with the highest standards and a strong winning culture.

"I'm excited to start this new chapter, to continue developing my game in a demanding environment and to compete at the highest level. My ambitions align with the club's and I want to help win silverware here."

Arsenal head coach Renée Slegers added: "We're thrilled to welcome Smilla to the club. She's a very talented young defender who brings versatility and athleticism, with so much potential for development. I'm looking forward to working with her as we aim for more trophies together."