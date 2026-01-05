Ruben Amorim sacked by Man United after fiery Jason Wilcox row - sources

Julien Laurens explains what went wrong for Ruben Amorim at Manchester United after being sacked following 14 months at the club. (1:25)

Open Extended Reactions

Ruben Amorim was sacked by Manchester United in the aftermath of an explosive meeting with director of football Jason Wilcox on Friday, sources have confirmed to ESPN.

Amorim, according to sources, did not take kindly to the conversation moving on to the subject of his preferred 3-4-3 system and the potential evolution of the team's style of play.

Following the meeting, Amorim took part in a tense news conference with reporters before quickly leaving the club's Carrington training ground.

He pulled out of a scheduled broadcast interview citing "personal reasons" and defender Lisandro Martínez had to take his place.

Sources have told ESPN that Wilcox intended the meeting to focus on feedback following the 1-1 draw with Wolves three days earlier.

Ruben Amorim argued with Jason Wilcox days before losing Manchester United job. Getty

Amorim's volatile response to the advice was seen by club bosses as "too emotional" and signalled that his relationship with Wilcox had broken down.

It was followed by a fraught news conference after the 1-1 draw with Leeds on Monday during which the Portuguese coach demanded to be "manager, not the coach" and called on Wilcox to "do his job."

United sources are insisting that the decision to dismiss Amorim was not made purely because of tensions behind the scenes and was taken because the club "had not seen enough signs of evolution or progress." on the pitch.

Amorim was informed in person at Carrington on Monday morning by Wilcox and CEO Omar Berrada.

Under-18s coach Darrren Fletcher is set to take charge of United's trip to Burnley on Wednesday.

Sources have told ESPN that the club are still mapping out a succession plan, but are leaning towards naming an interim boss until the end of the season before making a permanent appointment in the summer.