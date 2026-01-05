Open Extended Reactions

Norway star Julie Blakstad is now in the WSL. Hagen Hopkins - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images

Tottenham have signed Norway international full back Julie Blakstad on a free transfer from Swedish club Hammarby.

Blakstad, 24, played for Manchester City between January 2022-March 2023 before moving to Stockholm.

She becomes Spurs' fifth signing of the window since Jan. 2, following the arrivals of Maika Hamano, Matilda Nildén, Hanna Wijk and Signe Gaupset.

"This is such a great club, I'm so excited to start," Blakstad told the club website. "This is a club with ambitions, I know both the players and staff have high ambitions, which I really like. They focus on development, which is really important for me, and I've always said I want to play against the best players as often as I can. I can't wait to meet everyone in the team."

Spurs head coach Martin Ho added: "Julie is a modern, dynamic full-back who brings a real attacking edge to her game. She combines pace, technical quality and game intelligence with the ability to consistently impact the game in the final third, while still delivering the defensive intensity and discipline required at the highest level.

"Julie's bravery in possession, timing of her forward runs and quality of decision-making mean she will regularly influence decisive moments in advanced areas."