Open Extended Reactions

LONDON -- West Ham United signed Lazio striker Valentín "Taty" Castellanos on Monday in a move credited to under pressure coach Nuno Espírito Santo.

In a potential sign of support for Nuno, the statement announcing Castellanos said he had been "identified as a key target" by the West Ham coach.

In an interview on the club website, Castellanos was also asked about Nuno wanting him in the squad and was quoted as saying: "The guys have welcomed me really well, the coach and all."

Nuno has only been in charge since September and there had been speculation about his future following Saturday's 3-0 loss to previously winless Wolverhampton, which left the team 18th in the Premier League.

Following the loss to Wolves, Nuno called it the worst result of his career, adding that he and his team had been embarrassed.

West Ham next plays Nottingham Forest on Tuesday.

Castellanos joins on a four-and-a-half-year contract with an option for a further year, West Ham said, without confirming the transfer fee.

Castellanos has scored twice in 12 games for Lazio this season after a hamstring injury interrupted his campaign. He's played twice for Argentina and also won the MLS Cup with New York City FC in MLS, scoring in all three of his playoff appearances for the team, including the first goal in the final.

He joined Lazio in 2023 and leaves with 22 goals from 98 games.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.