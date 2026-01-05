Manchester City confirm Josko Gvardiol leg fracture, return time unknown

Gab Marcotti and Julien Laurens react to Man City's 1-1 draw vs. Chelsea amid injuries to Ruben Dias and Josko Gvardiol. (1:47)

Manchester City have confirmed that Josko Gvardiol has suffered a leg fracture and is set to undergo surgery this week.

The Croatia defender was forced off during the second half of Sunday's 1-1 draw with Chelsea at the Etihad Stadium.

City have said tests on Monday revealed Gvardiol has suffered a "tibial fracture to his right leg" and will need an operation.

There is no timeframe for his return, but the 23-year-old is expected to be sidelined for a number of months.

A club statement issued on Monday said: "Manchester City can confirm that Josko Gvardiol has suffered a tibial fracture to his right leg.

"The injury was sustained during the second half of Sunday's 1-1 draw with Chelsea in the Premier League. The defender will have surgery later this week and assessment remains ongoing to ascertain the full extent of the injury and expected prognosis."

Gvardiol's injury is a significant blow to Pep Guardiola and City's hopes of chasing down Arsenal at the top of the Premier League table.

Guardiola is already without John Stones, who has started just one league game since August, while Rúben Dias also picked up an injury against Chelsea.