Celtic appoint Martin O'Neill for rest of season after Wilfried Nancy sacking

Martin O'Neill will take charge of Celtic for the second time this season. Craig Williamson/SNS Group via Getty Images

Martin O'Neill has returned to lead Celtic for the rest of the season following the sacking of Wilfried Nancy, the club has confirmed.

Celtic moved quickly to appoint O'Neill for the second time this season after his successful interim spell before Nancy's appointment.

O'Neill and Nancy both had eight games in charge and contrasting fortunes. The 73-year-old won seven matches, while Nancy lost six.

The former Republic of Ireland boss said on Celtic's website: "I am really pleased, in fact, very honoured to be asked back to manage the team again and I am looking forward to getting back to work again with the players.

"I know we would all have hoped for things to have worked out differently under Wilfried and I personally want to wish him good luck with everything he does in the game. He is a fine man and I am sure he will go on and achieve success again, I have no doubt of that.

"For me, I've been asked to take this great job on again and my focus will be to try and get us back to winning ways if we can. We will need everyone right behind us."