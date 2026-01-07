Julien Laurens explains why Liam Rosenior could have a positive impact at Chelsea as their new manager until 2032. (1:51)

We're only a few days into 2026, but we have some great Premier League matches to kick off the first full week of the new year!

Fresh from the departure of Enzo Maresca as head coach, Chelsea embark on a new era as they take on west London rivals Fulham, although new boss Liam Rosenior will not be in the dugout. Manchester United find themselves in a similar position: Interim manager Darren Fletcher takes charge for the first time following Ruben Amorim's sacking as they travel to Burnley.

Elsewhere, we have more Premier League games, including Manchester City against Brighton, and Bournemouth against Tottenham.

Barcelona are also in action in Saudi Arabia, taking on Athletic Club in the Supercopa de España semifinal, kicking off at 2:00 P.M. on ESPN2.

Enjoy all the updates from Wednesday's matches.