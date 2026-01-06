Transfer rumors, news: Bayern look to extend Harry Kane contract

Rob Dawson wonders if Kobbie Mainoo and Marcus Rashford have a chance to reignite their careers at Manchester United after Ruben Amorim's sacking. (1:52)

Open Extended Reactions

Harry Kane is available for €60 million, but could he extend his Bayern Munich contract? Plus, Manchester United's manager search has begun, as has their interest in Atalanta midfielder Éderson.

Join us for the latest transfer news and rumors from around the globe.

Transfers home page | Men's winter grades | Women's grades

TOP STORIES

- Liam Rosenior joins Chelsea as new manager

- Endrick: Ancelotti said to leave Madrid for Lyon

- Source: Barcelona in talks over João Cancelo loan

Harry Kane has a clause in his contract that allows clubs to sign him this month for just €60m. Getty Images

TRENDING RUMORS

- Bayern Munich are planning to hand striker Harry Kane a contract extension, reports Florian Plettenberg. It is reported that there have already been initial talks regarding a deal, with belief that the Bundesliga champions could secure the 32-year-old's future at the Allianz Arena until either 2028 or 2029, but the club's hierarchy are also scouting potential replacements as a precaution. Sources told ESPN in February 2025 that the release clause in Kane's deal was set to become active again this month, with a reduced fee that allows clubs to sign him for €60m.

- Marcus Rashford has spent this season on loan at Barcelona after being ostracized by Ruben Amorim at Old Trafford, but could the manager's exit open the door for a return? The Mirror reports that Rashford could have a path back to United. The LaLiga club have a €30 million option clause to sign him permanently, but according to Mundo Deportivo, it isn't a "formality" that it will be exercised. United have also made an inquiry to Atalanta about midfielder Éderson, according to Nicolo Schira. The Premier League club are reportedly interested in the Brazil midfielder, but could face competition for his signature from Super Lig side Galatasaray.

- Meanwhile, United's manager search has begun. Sources have told ESPN they are leaning towards installing an interim head coach until the end of the season and have held "early-stage informal talks" with several candidates, including Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Michael Carrick. A permanent appointment will likely wait until the summer. Names in the frame for the full-time job include Crystal Palace's Oliver Glasner, England's Thomas Tuchel, the USMNT's Mauricio Pochettino and Bournemouth's Andoni Iraola.

- The future of Crystal Palace defender Marc Guéhi will be a constant source of interest this month, and one club has stepped up their interest. Manchester City are desperate for reinforcements at center back following injuries to Josko Gvardiol and Rúben Dias, and the BBC reports that the idea of City signing Guehi in January "should not be discounted." Meanwhile, Fabrizio Romano says Liverpool are "attentive" to the situation, while Bayern Munich are already in talks with Guehi's representatives to sign him for free in the summer.

- Barcelona have received an inquiry for striker Robert Lewandowski from Al Hilal, according to Sport Italia. The Saudi Pro League side are believed to be planning to reinforce their attack this month, with manager Simone Inzaghi keen on adding the 37-year-old to his squad. Lewandowski has been in typically prolific form this season with nine goals in 14 LaLiga matches this season, although he has yet to sign a new contract at Camp Nou, while he has also been linked with the Chicago Fire of MLS.

DONE DEALS

- FC Cologne have signed Manchester City defender Jahmai Simpson-Pusey on loan until the end of the season.

Expert take

ESPN resident scout Tor-Kristian Karlsen on why Éderson could be a perfect fit at Man United:

Very much the definition of an all-purpose central midfielder, the Brazilian is one of the few at the top level who can hold his own as part of a two-man engine room while making a solid, consistent mark in both phases of the game to the same high standards. Coaches love him for his energy and that his intensity rarely dips; if his attacking actions don't quite come off, the defensive discipline, work rate and avid pressing are always there. While a diligent defender and ball-winner -- consistently recording respectable recovery numbers (7.5 per 90) -- Ederson also brings more playmaking than the run-of-the-mill "destroyer." His ability to slide passes through the lines has improved year on year and he has become one of Serie A's more direct, tempo-changing midfield distributors. In a high-energy, vertical side that a traditional Manchester United aspire to be, Ederson looks tailor-made.

OTHER RUMORS

play 2:18 Will Chelsea give Liam Rosenior the time to succeed? James Olley wonders if Chelsea and their fans are patient enough to give the inexperienced Liam Rosenior the chance to succeed as their manager.

- AC Milan are keen to sign winger Rafael Leão to a new contract. His current deal is set to expire in the summer of 2028. (Calciomercato)

- Bayern Munich goalkeeper Daniel Peretz is set to join Southampton on loan until the end of the season, with his medical scheduled to take place on Tuesday. (Florian Plettenberg)

- RB Leipzig have no interest in allowing winger Yan Diomande to leave the club this month despite interest from around Europe. (Philipp Hinze)

- Liverpool are unwilling to let winger Federico Chiesa leave on loan this month despite interest from Juventus. (Di Marzio)

All of ESPN. All in one place. Watch your favorite events in the newly enhanced ESPN App. Learn more about what plan is right for you. Sign Up Now

- A meeting has been scheduled by AC Milan and the representatives of goalkeeper Mike Maignan as the Serie A club look to sign him to a new contract. (Nicolo Schira)

- West Ham have made an offer to Al-Nassr goalkeeper Bento, with hopes of signing him on a loan deal that would include a £10 million permanent option clause. (Daily Mail)

- Fenerbahce are looking at AC Milan striker Christopher Nkunku. (Tuttosport)

- Internazionale midfielder Davide Frattesi remains on the radar of Juventus. (Nicolo Schira)

- Talks are ongoing between Lazio and Fenerbahce regarding a deal for midfielder Matteo Guendouzi, with the Serie A club waiting for the first offer. (Di Marzio)

- Everton and Benfica have joined the race for AS Saint-Etienne midfielder Zuriko Davitashvili. (Foot Mercato)

- Burnley left back Quilindschy Hartman is on the radar of Besiktas. The Premier League side are expecting the first offer to arrive soon. (Fabrizio Romano)

- Arsenal are willing to let defender Maldini Kacurri leave on loan or permanently this month. He was recently on loan at National League side Morecambe. (Football Insider)

- West Ham striker Callum Wilson is in talks with the club regarding the termination of his contract. (Athletic)