Transfer rumors, news: Man United eye Éderson; could Rashford return?

It's a busy morning at Old Trafford. Manchester United have reportedly enquired about Atalanta midfielder Éderson, and does Marcus Rashford have a route back to the club? Plus, their manager search is underway.

TOP STORIES

- Liam Rosenior confirms verbal agreement to join Chelsea

- Endrick: Ancelotti said to leave Madrid for Lyon

- Source: Barcelona in talks over João Cancelo loan

Does Marcus Rashford have a route back to Man United? Ruben De La Rosa/NurPhoto via Getty Images

TRENDING RUMORS

- Marcus Rashford has spent this season on loan at Barcelona after being ostracized by Ruben Amorim at Old Trafford, but could the manager's exit open the door for a return? The Mirror reports that Rashford could have a path back to United. The LaLiga club have a €30 million option clause to sign him permanently, but according to Mundo Deportivo, it isn't a "formality" that it will be exercised. United have also made an enquiry to Atalanta about midfielder Éderson, according to Nicolo Schira. The Premier League club are reportedly interested in the Brazil midfielder, but could face competition for his signature from Super Lig side Galatasaray.

- Meanwhile, United's manager search has begun, with a few early candidates making the headlines. The club are considering a move for Crystal Palace manager Oliver Glasner, according to The Telegraph. Meanwhile, The Sun reports that Fulham are braced to receive an approach for Marco Silva. However, sources have told ESPN that they are leaning towards installing an interim coach until the end of the season before making a permanent appointment in the summer. Other names in the frame include England's Thomas Tuchel, USMNT's Mauricio Pochettino and Bournemouth's Andoni Iraola.

- The future of Crystal Palace defender Marc Guéhi will be a constant source of interest this month, and one club has stepped up their interest. Manchester City are desperate for reinforcements at center back following injuries to Josko Gvardiol and Rúben Dias, and the BBC reports that the idea of City signing Guehi in January "should not be discounted." Meanwhile, Fabrizio Romano says Liverpool are "attentive" to the situation, while Bayern Munich are already in talks with Guehi's representatives to sign him for free in the summer.

- Barcelona have received an enquiry for striker Robert Lewandowski from Al Hilal, according to Sport Italia. The Saudi Pro League side are believed to be planning to reinforce their attack this month, with manager Simone Inzaghi keen on adding the 37-year-old to his squad. Lewandowski has been in typically prolific form this season with nine goals in 14 LaLiga matches this season, although he is yet to sign a new contract at Camp Nou, while he has also been linked with MLS side Chicago Fire.

- Bayern Munich are planning to hand striker Harry Kane a contract extension, reports Florian Plettenberg. It is reported that there have already been initial talks regarding a deal, with belief that the Bundesliga champions could secure the 32-year-old's future at the Allianz Arena until either 2028 or 2029, but the club's hierarchy are also scouting potential replacements as a precaution. Sources told ESPN last February that the release clause in Kane's deal was set to become active again in January 2026, with a reduced fee that allows clubs to sign him for €60 million.

DONE DEALS

- FC Cologne have signed Manchester City defender Jahmai Simpson-Pusey on loan until the end of the season.

OTHER RUMORS

- AC Milan are keen to sign winger Rafael Leão to a new contract. His current deal is set to expire in the summer of 2028. (Calciomercato)

- Bayern Munich goalkeeper Daniel Peretz is set to join Southampton on loan until the end of the season, with his medical scheduled to take place on Tuesday. (Florian Plettenberg)

- RB Leipzig have no interest in allowing winger Yan Diomande to leave the club this month despite interest from around Europe. (Philipp Hinze)

- Liverpool are unwilling to let winger Federico Chiesa leave on loan this month despite interest from Juventus. (Di Marzio)

- A meeting has been scheduled by AC Milan and the representatives of goalkeeper Mike Maignan as the Serie A club look to sign him to a new contract. (Nicolo Schira)

- West Ham have made an offer to sign Al-Nassr goalkeeper Bento, with hopes of signing him on a loan deal that would include a £10 million permanent option clause. (Daily Mail)

- Fenerbahce are looking at AC Milan striker Christopher Nkunku. (Tuttosport)

- Internazionale midfielder Davide Frattesi remains on the radar of Juventus. (Nicolo Schira)

- Talks are ongoing between Lazio and Fenerbahce regarding a deal for midfielder Matteo Guendouzi, with the Serie A club waiting for the first offer. (Di Marzio)

- Everton and Benfica have joined the race for AS Saint-Etienne midfielder Zuriko Davitashvili. (Foot Mercato)

- Burnley left back Quilindschy Hartman is on the radar of Besiktas. The Premier League side are expecting the first offer to arrive soon. (Fabrizio Romano)

- Arsenal are willing to let defender Maldini Kacurri leave on loan or permanently this month. He was recently on loan at National League side Morecambe. (Football Insider)

- West Ham striker Callum Wilson is in talks with the club regarding the termination of his contract. (Athletic)