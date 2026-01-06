Liam Rosenior confirms verbal agreement to become Chelsea manager

Open Extended Reactions

Strasbourg boss Liam Rosenior has all but confirmed his Chelsea appointment, saying that he has "verbally agreed" a contract with the London club.

Rosenior, who took over at Strasbourg in 2024 after spells as head coach at Hull City and Derby County, was in London this week to complete the move to BlueCo's sister club Chelsea, and has now confirmed that an agreement has been reached.

"It looks like I'm going to be the next manager of that football club [Chelsea]," Rosenior said in a news conference on Tuesday.

"I haven't signed yet, I have agreed verbally with Chelsea. It's really important, this is different to anything anyone has ever done -- nobody has made a statement before they have signed a contract.

"Everything is agreed and it will probably go through in the next few hours. I'm here because I care about this club and I felt it was right to answer your questions physically here today before I move on."

- Liam Rosenior: From Hull City sacking to Chelsea favourite

- Rosenior arrives in London, edges closer to Chelsea job - sources

- Liam Rosenior as 'good as I've ever worked with' - Wayne Rooney

Rosenior has also admitted that he had interest from other "Champions League clubs" but said he could not turn down the opportunity to manage Chelsea.

"The last 18 months have been a joy and the best of my professional career. I have met some incredible people and created some incredible memories and made history," Rosenior said.

"None of that happens without the investment of our ownership and hard work of our president.

"I have had interest from many clubs, including Champions League clubs, which I have always been open with to [our president] Marc [Keller] and our ownership.

Liam Rosenior has agreed to move to Chelsea. Photo by Neal Simpson/Sportsphoto/Allstar via Getty Images

"I will love this club for the rest of my life but I cannot turn down Chelsea."

And despite his relative inexperience at the highest level, Rosenior is confident that he is ready for the challenge that awaits him at Chelsea.

"Outside of PSG in France, if Chelsea want a coach, that coach will probably take the Chelsea job," he said.

"I would not have accepted the Chelsea job if I was not ready.

"There are clubs you just cannot turn down. I hope the Strasbourg fans can see that and be proud of that."

Emotional Strasbourg exit

It is a rarity to see a manager front up for a news conference just as they are about to leave a club, but Rosenior did just that on Tuesday and was sure to speak of his fondness for his soon-to-be former club Strasbourg.

"I am so excited about the future. I have worked my whole life to be a coach and manage a world-class football club," he said.

"That does bring sadness for what I am leaving behind. This is emotional as it is my last day and time I wake up as a Strasbourg manager. This is football."

Liam Rosenior spoke to the media in Strasbourg on Tuesday. ROMEO BOETZLE / AFP via Getty Images

Rosenior also confirmed that his backroom staff, including Kalifa Cisse and Justin Walker would be making the move to west London alongside him.

"I would not be in this position without my unbelievable staff," he added.

"I am leaving a lot of really good people behind. What I do know is that a good group of people are coming in.

"I have never met a person with such emotional intelligence as I have with Kalifa [Cisse]. Sadly for Strasbourg he is coming with me."