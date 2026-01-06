Man United eyeing interim manager appointment until end of season - sources

Open Extended Reactions

Manchester United are leaning towards installing an interim coach to replace Ruben Amorim until the end of the season before making a permanent appointment in the summer, sources have told ESPN.

Darren Fletcher, currently under-18s boss, will take charge of the team against Burnley at Turf Moor on Wednesday.

The former United and Scotland midfielder could also stay at the helm for the FA Cup third round tie against Brighton at Old Trafford on Sunday.

Sources have told ESPN that the club are exploring options which would allow them to make a temporary appointment until the end of the season.

Although a final decision has not yet been made, there's a feeling that it would buy more time in the search for Amorim's permanent successor.

Former Manchester United midfielder and under-18s coach Darren Fletcher will take charge of the first team against Burnley on Wednesday. Anthony Devlin/Manchester United via Getty Images

The Portuguese coach was sacked on Monday after 14 months in charge.

United, according to sources, are keen to look at managers with Premier League experience when they make their permanent appointment.

Names in the frame include Thomas Tuchel, Oliver Glasner, Mauricio Pochettino and Andoni Iraola.

Glasner, who won the FA Cup with Crystal Palace last season, will be appealing because he is set to be out of contract at Selhurst Park at the end of the season.

Tuchel, who has a contract to manage England until after the World Cup, was a candidate to take over at Old Trafford when Sir Jim Ratcliffe and the board considered sacking Erik ten Hag in the summer of 2024.

The Dutchman ended up staying until November before being replaced with Amorim.

Tuchel, who had a successful spell at Chelsea where he won the Champions League, might need to be convincing to join United.

Sources have told ESPN that the German was not impressed with the interview process with Ratcliffe when he first showed interest in the job.