Arsenal vs Liverpool: TV channel, kick-off time, live stream, referee, injury and team news

Open Extended Reactions

Arsenal and Liverpool are set to meet each other in the Premier League at the Emirates Stadium on Thursday.

Both sides are coming into the fixture with unbeaten runs, however it is league leaders Arsenal who start as strong favourites against the defending champions.

Arne Slot's team are in a tough place where their performances are not up the mark despite avoiding losses. That's not the case with Arsenal who are flying, having won their last five league games. They lead the Premier League table by six points.

How to watch:

The match will be will be shown on Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Main Event in the UK, NBC Sports in the U.S., JioHotstar in India and Stan Sport in Australia. You can also follow ESPN's live updates.

Key Details:

Kick-off time: Thursday, Jan. 8 at 8:00 p.m. GMT (3 p.m. ET; 1:30 a.m. IST and 6 a.m. AEST, Friday)

Venue: Emirates Stadium, London

Referee: Anthony Taylor

VAR: John Brooks

Injury and Team News:

Arsenal

Cristhian Mosquera, D: ankle, OUT, est. return mid Jan.

Riccardo Calafiori, D: muscle, OUT, est. return mid Jan.

Max Dowman, F: ankle, OUT, est. return early Feb.

Liverpool:

Mohamed Salah, F: AFCON, OUT

Alexander Isak, F: ankle, OUT, est. return unknown

Wataru Endo, M: knock, OUT, est. return early Jan.

Joe Gomez, D: hamstring, OUT, est. return early Jan.

Hugo Ekitike, F: hamstring, DOUBT

Talking Points:

Can Arne Slot really turn it around for Liverpool?

Enzo Maresca and Ruben Amorim have been shown the door. Slot has survived the sack for now, but the question is can he really turn it around? Liverpool are unbeaten in nine games, however the run doesn't do justice to their performances, which have been not-so-inspiring.

Slot's team have been largely passive on the ball and their defence didn't show much improvement over the last few matches. For all the possession on the field, the team doesn't create much. There are no clear attacking patterns or a proper recognisable system, apart from being cautious on the ball. The identity crisis is pretty evident although Slot says his philosophy hasn't changed.

Arne Slot has defended his playing style after Liverpool dropped points away at Fulham. Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images.

A total of 20-plus matches into the season, Slot is still trying to make the team work. Sure, there have been plenty of changes since last season, luck was not on his side either and injuries didn't help, but for a head coach who guided his team to a league title, it's a bit baffling how he's still struggling to fit the pieces together.

Arsenal clear favourites for the title

A few weeks ago, it seemed Arsenal and Manchester City would go toe-to-toe for the title. That changed over the last two matchdays with Pep Guardiola's team struggling to keep up. There are still plenty of games to play but Arsenal deserve big credit for securing crucial wins in a difficult period and opening a six-point lead at the top. A win over Liverpool would be icing on the cake, one which would also signify the changing of the guard.

Last time these two sides met, Arsenal were on the receiving end of a Dominik Szoboszlai special free-kick at Anfield which sealed the win for the home side. Much has changed since then -- the form and the fortunes of both sides could not be more drastically different. Arsenal had their share of big victories so far, but they will be eager to make a title statement with a win over reigning champions.

Rice, one of the best in the world

Declan Rice picked up a knee injury and missed their match against Aston Villa. He was a doubt for the Bournemouth game but not only he started, the midfield produced a masterclass, scoring two goals to ensure his team didn't stumble on the road.

His manager Arteta said: "Declan Rice was struggling the last few days but pushed and pushed and pushed and made himself available. He played 96 minutes, scored two goals and was one of the best players on the pitch. That is the mentality we need from all of us."

Rice's transformation into a world class No. 8 in the midfield is one of the major reasons why Arsenal became such a force. His progressive passing has been outstanding, leading the charts in most passes played into the box this season while being in the top tier for most chance creation, line-breaking passes and touches. His defensive work rate has also been top notch throughout the season. Arsenal have quality all over the pitch, still Rice is above all of them -- a difference-maker in the fight for the title.

Liverpool anxious about Ekitike's fitness

Hugo Ekitike has been a standout in otherwise struggling Liverpool. He's the leading goal-scorer for his team -- 10 in all competitions this season when other forwards struggled. He was absent during the team's 2-2 draw against Fulham after suffering a hamstring injury and is a doubt for the match against Arsenal.

Hugo Ekitike. Liverpool FC/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

"We were hoping it was only DOMS (Delayed Onset Muscle Soreness) and then we could have used him maybe as a sub, but unfortunately, we saw a little bit more and then you cannot take a risk," Slot said about Ekitike's injury post the Fulham game.

Ekitike is important for Liverpool as they are already missing Alexander Isak and Mohamed Salah. Even Florian Wirtz is carrying a hamstring injury but continues to feature for his club. It looks like the club will take a late call with regard to Ekitike. Liverpool and Slot will hope their best forward will pass the fitness test and features in an important match against the league leaders.

Arsenal best in set-pieces, Liverpool worst

It's fascinating how set-piece stats reveal Arsenal and Liverpool's fortunes this season. Liverpool rank among the worst teams when it comes to set-piece defending, conceding 13 goals while scoring just three. Arsenal have the best record in terms of scoring from set-pieces in the Premier League this season (excluding penalties), netting 12 times so far.

Slot knows that set-piece defending has been a big problem, especially when it comes to winning and clearing the ball in the second phase of a set-piece situation. Last time, it was a set-piece that decided the match between these two sides. Ironically, it was Liverpool who won it but Arsenal will be aiming to reverse it this time at the Emirates.