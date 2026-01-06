As Liam Rosenior joins Chelsea until 2032, what are the longest contracts at Stamford Bridge?

Liam Rosenior has officially joined Chelsea as their new manager -- and on a contract until 2032.
It certainly isn't the first time in recent years that Chelsea have handed out a lengthy deal, with Rosenior joining several players signed up for the long-term.
In fact, there are no Chelsea players in the entire squad whose contract expire in 2026, with most into the 2030s.
Here's where Rosenior fits in.
Contract expires 2033
Cole Palmer -- June 30, 2033
João Pedro -- June 30, 2033
Dário Essugo -- June 30, 2033
Estêvão -- June 30, 2033
Contract expires 2032
Enzo Fernández -- June 30, 2032
Jamie Gittens -- June 30, 2032
Alejandro Garnacho -- June 30, 2032
Jorrel Hato -- June 30, 2032
Liam Rosenior -- 2032
Contract expires 2031
Pedro Neto -- June 30, 2031
Mykhaylo Mudryk -- June 30, 2031
Filip Jørgensen -- June 30, 2031
Liam Delap -- June 30, 2031
Moisés Caicedo -- June 30, 2031
Contract expires 2030
Robert Sánchez -- June 30, 2030
Benoît Badiashile -- June 30, 2030
Malo Gusto -- June 30, 2030
Roméo Lavia -- June 30, 2030
Andrey Santos -- June 30, 2030
Contract expires 2029
Axel Disasi -- June 30, 2029
Wesley Fofana -- June 30, 2029
Levi Colwill -- June 30, 2029
Marc Guiu -- June 30, 2029
Josh Acheampong -- June 30, 2029
Contract expires 2028
Tosin Adarabioyo -- June 30, 2028
Marc Cucurella -- June 30, 2028
Trevoh Chalobah -- June 30, 2028
Reece James -- June 30, 2028
Gabriel Slonina -- June 30, 2028
Contract expires 2027
Raheem Sterling -- June 30, 2027
Tyrique George -- June 30, 2027