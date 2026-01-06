        <
          As Liam Rosenior joins Chelsea until 2032, what are the longest contracts at Stamford Bridge?

          Can Liam Rosenior be successful at Chelsea? (1:29)

          Gab Marcotti and Julien Laurens discuss Liam Rosenior's potential appointment as Chelsea manager. (1:29)

          Jan 6, 2026, 10:44 AM

          Liam Rosenior has officially joined Chelsea as their new manager -- and on a contract until 2032.

          It certainly isn't the first time in recent years that Chelsea have handed out a lengthy deal, with Rosenior joining several players signed up for the long-term.

          In fact, there are no Chelsea players in the entire squad whose contract expire in 2026, with most into the 2030s.

          Here's where Rosenior fits in.

          Contract expires 2033

          Cole Palmer -- June 30, 2033
          João Pedro -- June 30, 2033
          Dário Essugo -- June 30, 2033
          Estêvão -- June 30, 2033

          Contract expires 2032

          Enzo Fernández -- June 30, 2032
          Jamie Gittens -- June 30, 2032
          Alejandro Garnacho -- June 30, 2032
          Jorrel Hato -- June 30, 2032
          Liam Rosenior -- 2032

          Contract expires 2031

          Pedro Neto -- June 30, 2031
          Mykhaylo Mudryk -- June 30, 2031
          Filip Jørgensen -- June 30, 2031
          Liam Delap -- June 30, 2031
          Moisés Caicedo -- June 30, 2031

          Contract expires 2030

          Robert Sánchez -- June 30, 2030
          Benoît Badiashile -- June 30, 2030
          Malo Gusto -- June 30, 2030
          Roméo Lavia -- June 30, 2030
          Andrey Santos -- June 30, 2030

          Contract expires 2029

          Axel Disasi -- June 30, 2029
          Wesley Fofana -- June 30, 2029
          Levi Colwill -- June 30, 2029
          Marc Guiu -- June 30, 2029
          Josh Acheampong -- June 30, 2029

          Contract expires 2028

          Tosin Adarabioyo -- June 30, 2028
          Marc Cucurella -- June 30, 2028
          Trevoh Chalobah -- June 30, 2028
          Reece James -- June 30, 2028
          Gabriel Slonina -- June 30, 2028

          Contract expires 2027

          Raheem Sterling -- June 30, 2027
          Tyrique George -- June 30, 2027