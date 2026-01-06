As Liam Rosenior joins Chelsea until 2032, what are the longest contracts at Stamford Bridge?

Open Extended Reactions

Liam Rosenior has officially joined Chelsea as their new manager -- and on a contract until 2032.

It certainly isn't the first time in recent years that Chelsea have handed out a lengthy deal, with Rosenior joining several players signed up for the long-term.

In fact, there are no Chelsea players in the entire squad whose contract expire in 2026, with most into the 2030s.

Here's where Rosenior fits in.

Contract expires 2033

Cole Palmer -- June 30, 2033

João Pedro -- June 30, 2033

Dário Essugo -- June 30, 2033

Estêvão -- June 30, 2033

Contract expires 2032

Enzo Fernández -- June 30, 2032

Jamie Gittens -- June 30, 2032

Alejandro Garnacho -- June 30, 2032

Jorrel Hato -- June 30, 2032

Liam Rosenior -- 2032

Contract expires 2031

Pedro Neto -- June 30, 2031

Mykhaylo Mudryk -- June 30, 2031

Filip Jørgensen -- June 30, 2031

Liam Delap -- June 30, 2031

Moisés Caicedo -- June 30, 2031

Contract expires 2030

Robert Sánchez -- June 30, 2030

Benoît Badiashile -- June 30, 2030

Malo Gusto -- June 30, 2030

Roméo Lavia -- June 30, 2030

Andrey Santos -- June 30, 2030

Contract expires 2029

Axel Disasi -- June 30, 2029

Wesley Fofana -- June 30, 2029

Levi Colwill -- June 30, 2029

Marc Guiu -- June 30, 2029

Josh Acheampong -- June 30, 2029

Contract expires 2028

Tosin Adarabioyo -- June 30, 2028

Marc Cucurella -- June 30, 2028

Trevoh Chalobah -- June 30, 2028

Reece James -- June 30, 2028

Gabriel Slonina -- June 30, 2028

Contract expires 2027

Raheem Sterling -- June 30, 2027

Tyrique George -- June 30, 2027