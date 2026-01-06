Strasbourg fan group slams Liam Rosenior's 'humiliating' Chelsea move

James Olley wonders if Chelsea and their fans are patient enough to give the inexperienced Liam Rosenior the chance to succeed as their manager. (2:18)

Strasbourg's Supporters Federation have launched a scathing attack on Liam Rosenior's move to the Premier League, labelling it another "another humiliating step in Racing's subservience to Chelsea."

Rosenior, who became Strasbourg head coach in July 2024, joined Chelsea on a 5½-year contract on Tuesday, replacing previous coach Enzo Maresca.

Chelsea and Strasbourg are both under the BlueCo ownership group, a factor that was said to make the process smoother with Marc Keller and sporting director David Weir flying to London alongside Rosenior to complete the move this week.

Strasbourg fans have long been vocal against their ownership model with last weekend's draw against Nice, Rosenior's final game in charge, beginning with traveling Strasbourg supporters undertaking their customary 5-minute silent protest against their owners, with some fans holding "BlueCo Out" signs and a banner that read: 'non à la multipropriété' (no to multi-ownership).

And Fédération Supporters RCS (FSRCS) have now voiced their opposition to the move, believing it's another step in the wrong direction not only for their club's parent group BlueCo but for French football as a whole.

"The transfer of Liam Rosenior marks another humiliating step in Racing's subservience to Chelsea," the group said in a statement.

"For two and a half years, along with others, we have been trying to raise the alarm about this [BlueCo ownership].

"The problem goes far beyond the mid-season sporting impact and the ambitions of a young coach. It is structural; the future of French club football is at stake."

Their attack didn't stop there, with the supporters group also directing their disdain towards club president Keller, a former West Ham and Blackburn player turned executive who led the consortium that sold the club to BlueCo in 2023.

"Every additional contortion by Marc Keller, every extra minute spent at the helm of the club, is an insult to the tremendous work accomplished before 2023," they said.

"What was seen by many as an outrageous move last September increasingly looks like sound advice: he must leave. Now.

"The FSRCS will coordinate closely with the three other associations actively fighting against multiple ownership, as well as all people of goodwill, to define the next steps."