Eddie Howe condemns racist abuse of Joe Willock

Joe Willock suffered from racist abuse. Photo by Serena Taylor/Newcastle United via Getty Images

Newcastle boss Eddie Howe has condemned the "horrible" racist abuse aimed at midfielder Joe Willock in the wake of Sunday's Premier League win over Crystal Palace.

The Magpies called in police after the 26-year-old was targeted online in an attack described by the club as "deeply disturbing."

Head coach Howe said: "It's absolutely horrible. I really felt for Joe, to have to read that and absorb the words that were sent to him.

"Just his reaction, again, I thought was first-class.

"It's such a shame that any football player or any sportsman or any individual has to read those words, and I can't support him enough and give him love at this moment."

After the incident, Willock re-posted the vile series of direct messages on his Instagram account accompanied by the response: "I pray you and your family find God. And may him [sic] have mercy on you."

The former Arsenal player was also the victim of social media abuse in February last year.