Ruben Dias out for six weeks with hamstring injury for Man City

Manchester City's defensive injury crisis has worsened after Pep Guardiola revealed Rúben Dias is set to miss up to six weeks with a hamstring injury.

Guardiola is already without Josko Gvardiol, who will undergo surgery on a broken shin bone this week.

Like the Croatian, Dias was also forced off during the second half of City's 1-1 draw with Chelsea on Sunday.

And ahead of Brighton's visit to the Etihad Stadium on Wednesday, Guardiola has confirmed that the Portugal international has been ruled out for more than a month.

Ruben Dias will miss six weeks for Manchester City. Carl Recine/Getty Images

John Stones is also absent after making just one league start since August.

"With the spirit that we have, always we can cope," said Guardiola.

"It happens sometimes and we wish Josko and Ruben to come back well and John as well and we survive that period.

"I'm so positive and confident we will do it."

The lack of defenders has raised the possibility that City could look to sign Crystal Palace centre-back Marc Guéhi in January.

Guehi, who came close to joining Liverpool in the summer, is out of contract at Crystal Palace at the end of the season.

City also remain close to signing Antoine Semenyo from Bournemouth after indicating they will trigger the £65 million [$88m] release clause in his contract.

"Maybe we will get something [in January] but it's completely different," said Guardiola.

"We are not going to buy four or five players like happened last season."