New ISL season to start on February 14

The Indian Super League (ISL) will finally start its new season on February 14, Union Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya announced this evening.

"Due to a court dispute, there was a lot of uncertainty about the Indian Super League but today the government and AIFF along with club representatives of all 14 clubs have decided to start the league again," Mandaviya said.

This ends months of uncertainty surrounding Indian Football, with the ISL commencing again after nine months, following the expiry of the Master Rights Agreement between the AIFF and Reliance's Football Sports Development Limited in December.

With no breakthrough in sight in negotiations between FSDL and AIFF, the former put the ISL on hold in July until a solution was found. Soon, the AIFF opened a tender for the commercial rights to be sold once again, but failed to receive a single bid, despite a couple of parties being interested initially. It was understood at the time that the costs quoted by the AIFF in its tender were too high for any party to formalise their interest with a bid.

Multiple ISL clubs had put first team operations on hold during these last nine months, and have seen operations hit on a large scale, with the uncertainty affecting their ability to plan, rope in sponsors and continue operations, with there being no end in sight to the ISL crisis.

As it stands, Mandaviya has announced that all the 14 clubs have agreed to play the ISL this season, but there is still a wait for details to emerge regarding the tournament format, the broadcasters, the venues, while the clubs will also have to get their players back together to begin pre-season.

