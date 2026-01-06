Open Extended Reactions

David Ginola wore the away kit back in 1995. Shaun Botterill/Allsport

Newcastle United have rolled back the clock to the mid-1990s with the release of a limited-edition collection of apparel inspired by the attire worn by the club during the 1995-96 season.

The nostalgia-heavy Newcastle United '95 Collection features a variety of era-appropriate apparel, but the star of the show is definitely the faithful reproduction of the Toon's cult classic 1995-96 Adidas away shirt, which is still beloved by fans to this day.

The maroon and blue horizontal hoops still look as good as ever, as does the ecru button-up crew collar and the Newcastle Brown Ale rounded logo that adds that extra bit of vintage luster to the mix.

Back from the archives. back on the Tyne. ✨🖤🤍

Introducing the Newcastle United adidas 95 Collection, available 13th January. pic.twitter.com/A4ox0pkSko — Newcastle United (@NUFC) January 6, 2026

Stepping back into the 90s and looking good lads! 📸 pic.twitter.com/D02kZHEUDX — Newcastle United (@NUFC) January 6, 2026

The original kit was worn by Kevin Keegan's side, including the likes of Les Ferdinand, David Ginola and Faustino Asprilla (who signed in January 1996), in the season that saw "The Great Entertainers" stage an epic tussle with eventual champions Manchester United in one of the great Premier League title duels. Though the Magpies missed out in the end.

It was also revisited with the club's 2024-25 away kit, which was a modernized version of the same design.

Alongside the reissued shirt, the heritage collection also features a couple of reproduction '90s training tops that use the same heavy fabrics and design template as the originals, including V-shaped striped panels on the chest and dashes of the same instantly recognizable shade of maroon that features on the jersey.