2026 Supercopa de España: How to watch, schedule on ESPN

The Supercopa de España, the annual four-team tournament that kicks off the Spanish soccer calendar, pops the cork in 2026 with four teams looking to snatch the Supercopa title. Defending champion Barcelona, which defeated Real Madrid in the 2025 Supercopa de España final, try to retain their crown, with Real Madrid, Atlético Madrid and Athletic Club also eyeing the throne.

Barcelona, the reigning Supercopa, Copa del Rey and LaLiga champions, kick off the action Wednesday against Athletic Club. The other semifinal features Atlético Madrid taking on Real Madrid on Thursday. The winners will face off in the 2026 Supercopa final on Sunday.

All three matches will take place at King Abdullah Sports City Stadium in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

Here are key facts about the 2026 Supercopa de España:

What is the schedule?

*All times Eastern

Wednesday, Jan. 7

Semifinal: Barcelona vs. Athletic Club - 2:50 p.m. on ESPN2

Thursday, Jan. 8

Semifinal: Atlético Madrid vs. Real Madrid - 2:50 p.m. on ESPN2

Sunday, Jan. 11

Final - TBD on ABC

How can fans watch?

Fans can catch all of the action in the ESPN App, on ESPN Deportes and in the soccer streaming hub.

