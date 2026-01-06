Man United approach Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, Michael Carrick over interim role - sources

Mark Ogden discusses current candidates to take charge of Manchester United until the end of the season, including Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Michael Carrick. (2:47)

Manchester United have held "early-stage informal talks" with several potential interim managers, including Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Michael Carrick, following the dismissal of head coach Ruben Amorim on Monday, sources have told ESPN.

Sources have said that Ruud van Nistelrooy, who had a four-game interim spell in charge last season between the dismissal of Erik ten Hag and appointment of Amorim, is also under consideration for a role.

Former United captain Wayne Rooney has not been approached.

United are searching for their seventh permanent manager since the retirement of Sir Alex Ferguson in May 2013.

The club has placed under-18 coach Darren Fletcher in temporary charge for Wednesday's Premier League trip to Burnley and Sunday's FA Cup third round tie at home to Brighton & Hove Albion.

But with the club hierarchy leaning towards the appointment of an experienced interim manager until the end of the season before making a permanent appointment in the summer, CEO Omar Berrada and director of football Jason Wilcox have started a process of exploratory talks with potential interim managers.

Former United manager Solskjaer, who was sacked in November 2021 after a three-year spell in charge, has held informal talks with United.

The former United striker has been out of work since being fired by Besiktas in August.

Carrick, who had an unbeaten three-game spell as interim boss in the wake of Solskjaer's exit in 2021, is available following his departure from Middlesbrough last summer after almost three years in charge of the EFL Championship team.

Sources have told ESPN that the discussions with possible appointments have been to gauge interest and availability and that a number of options are being considered.