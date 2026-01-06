Darren Fletcher: Coaching Man United an 'amazing honour'

Mark Ogden discusses current candidates to take charge of Manchester United until the end of the season, including Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Michael Carrick. (2:47)

MANCHESTER, England -- Darren Fletcher has said it's "an amazing honour" to be asked to lead Manchester United in the aftermath of Ruben Amorim's dismissal.

Fletcher, a player at Old Trafford, between 2002 and 2015, has stepped up from head coach of the under-18s to take the first-team against Burnley on Wednesday.

He will be assisted at Turf Moor by under-21s coach Travis Binnion and under-21s assistant Alan Wright.

Jonny Evans, a former teammate of Fletcher's and only recently retired as a player, has also returned to join the coaching staff.

"It's surreal, it's an amazing honour to be able to lead a Manchester United team.," Fletcher told a news conference on Tuesday.

"I didn't think in my wildest dreams that was something that could happen."

"It is an amazing honour and something I am really proud to do, not in the circumstances I expected. That's something that doesn't sit easy with me. But I've got a job to do."

Darren Fletcher will take charge of Manchester United against Burnley on Wednesday. Manchester United/Manchester United via Getty Images

After facing Burnley, Fletcher could stay in charge for the FA Cup tie against Brighton on Sunday.

United are assessing options for an interim appointment until the end of the season before choosing their next permanent coach in the summer.

It's not been ruled out that Fletcher, who made 342 appearances for the club and won five Premier League titles, could keep the job until the summer.

Fletcher, though, insists his only focus is the game at Burnley.

"I've had a conversation [with the hierarchy] and the focus was on this game and we'll speak after the game," he said.

"The focus has been on the Burnley match and we'll speak after the game.

"Honestly, [staying on] is not something I've thought about.

"That discussion is for after the game. It has all happened so quickly. All my concentration and efforts are going on Burnley."

Fletcher has been boosted by the return to training of Bruno Fernandes and Mason Mount, with the pair now in contention to feature against Burnley.

"Mason and Bruno were pushing to play against Leeds, they've trained and they'll be back in the squad, but on restricted minutes," said Fletcher.

"Mason's form has been fantastic and we don't have to speak about Bruno. He is the leader of the team. To have them available is great news."