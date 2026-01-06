Former Man United, Ajax coach Erik ten Hag named FC Twente technical director

Open Extended Reactions

Erik ten Hag has been named as technical director of Dutch Eredivisie side FC Twente, the club has confirmed.

The former Ajax, Manchester United and Bayer Leverkusen manager will return to the Netherlands, joining the club on Feb. 1 before taking over the role from Jan Streuer, who is set to retire, next season.

He has signed a deal through to the summer of 2028.

Ten Hag was dismissed as Leverkusen manager after just three games in September 2025 after taking charge in May.

Erik ten Hag begin at FC Twente in February. Ash Donelon/Manchester United via Getty Images

His brief stint in Germany followed a two year spell at Man United, where he won the FA Cup and League Cup, but was sacked in 2024 following a poor run of results.

"I think it's wonderful and special to return to FC Twente, where I've been a supporter at Het Diekman since I was a young boy," Ten Hag said in a statement.

"My football and coaching careers began here. With my experience in youth development, team building, and elite sports culture, I want to strengthen FC Twente's technical foundation together with the Supervisory Board, management, and staff, so the club can sustainably realize its potential as a regional flagship."

FC Twente general manager Dominique Scholten said Ten Hag's "bond" with the club made him an excellent candidate for the role.

"Erik has an incredible track record in football, and his bond with FC Twente has always remained very strong," Scholten said.

"At FC Twente, he served as youth coach, head of academy, and assistant coach, and subsequently as head coach and technical manager at renowned clubs, both nationally and internationally.

"We've been in regular contact over the past few months, and our conversations quickly revealed a strong ambition to further develop FC Twente."