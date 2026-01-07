Wrexham vs Nottingham Forest: TV channel, kick-off time, live stream, referee, injury and team news

Open Extended Reactions

Wrexham host Nottingham Forest in the FA Cup on Friday night, in one of the club's most high-profile fixtures of the 21st century. It will be the first time in their 'Hollywood era' that Wrexham will face Premier League opposition, and it will be the first time since 1992 that they will have faced top-flight opponents in an official competition.

How to watch:

The match will be shown on TNT Sports 1 and discovery+ in the UK, ESPN+ in the U.S., SonyLIV in India and Stan Sport in Australia. You can also follow ESPN's live updates.

Key Details:

Kick-off time: Friday, Jan. 9 at 7:30 p.m. GMT (2:30 p.m. ET; 1:00 a.m. IST, Saturday and 5:30 a.m. AEST, Saturday)

Venue: Racecourse Ground, Wrexham

Referee: Paul Tierney

VAR: Not in operation

Injury and Team News:

Wrexham

Danny Ward, G: elbow, OUT, est. return late Jan.

Elliott Lee, M: knee, OUT, est. return late March.

Kieffer Moore, F: hamstring, OUT, est. return late Jan.

Ryan Hardie, F: knee, OUT, est. return late Jan.

Nottingham Forest

Callum Hudson Odoi, F: knock, DOUBT

Dan Ndoye, F: knock, DOUBT

John Victor, G: leg, OUT, est. return mid-Jan.

Ryan Yates, M: hamstring, OUT, est. return mid-Jan.

Chris Wood, F: knee, OUT, est. return early Feb.

Talking Points

No-win situation for Forest; win-win situation for Wrexham

It's that time of the year -- the season of the magic of the Cup. Wrexham are in a nice position in the Championship, in ninth place, and just a point off the playoff positions. However, their eyes now shift to the cup, where they will be looking for that magic at home.

The Racecourse Ground is sure to be packed to the brim on Friday evening, as they await a big evening in the cup, with the atmosphere set to be raucous. Wrexham have nothing to lose. Despite their recent run, the onus is on the team a division above them. Forest's recent form isn't great, and there's pressure on Sean Dyche.

It's a lose-lose situation for Forest, because whatever their Premier League form is, it will be deemed unacceptable by their fans if they were to lose to Championship opposition. A win, and it is only par for the course, and will do little to ease the pressure on Sean Dyche and the club as a whole.

Both sides have bigger objectives this season, so will they rotate?

Wrexham want to make it to the Premier League. Forest want to stay there. That is their primary objective this season, heading into the second half of it. After their narrow win against West Ham at the London Stadium on Tuesday, Forest are seven points clear of the relegation zone, so the pressure on them is eased a touch.

They're going through their third manager this season, and little has seemed to work. So, if they had lost against West Ham, there was a case to be made for Forest to rotate heavily, go out of the FA Cup, and concentrate all their energies on staying in the Premier League. Now that they've beaten West Ham, they might look to whip up some new year cheer for their fans, by starting their FA Cup run on a positive note.

Wrexham, on the other hand, have some injuries to contend with, including that of top-scorer Kieffer Moore. Sam Smith has scored in both their last two games, but with Moore not scheduled to return for at least a couple of weeks more, Phil Parkinson will know that he will need Smith for their Championship exertions. There could be similar considerations for the likes of Josh Windass and Nathan Broadhead too.

Wrexham haven't yet had a big cup run under McElhenney-Reynolds

The journey from the National League to the Championship has been incredible for Wrexham and their supporters, but they really haven't had a cup run to speak of in the time that their Hollywood owners have been in charge of the club.

Their best run has been through to the fourth round of the FA Cup -- both in 2022-23 and 2023-24. They haven't really made a splash in the League Cup either -- in the three seasons that they have been in it, they haven't made it past the fourth round.

They would love to have a deeper run in the FA Cup this season, as Wrexham continue to build their profile as one of the fast-rising clubs in all of English football.

Chance for Forest to get a win and kickstart their season?

While Forest will be mindful of their players' exertions after their recent quick run of Premier League games, and the need to rest some of them as they resume their quest to save their Premier League status next week.

However, Dyche will know the impact that momentum can have on Forest's season, and the need to carry on what they began at West Ham even if in an unconvincing manner. This is a very talented group of players, the same core of players who did so well for Forest to finish seventh in the Premier League last season.

They know how to win games, they need to build their confidence, and nothing builds confidence like wins. Forest also don't play a game for eight days after this one, so is full-strength the way to go for Dyche?

How do Wrexham balance ambition, workloads and momentum?

Like Forest, Wrexham too will have an eight-day gap between this game and their next one in the Championship, but the workloads that their players will have already gone through during the festive period will be what Parkinson has to consider.

Additionally, Parkinson has the opposite problem to Dyche. Wrexham have four wins in a row, so Parkinson needs to be worried about breaking that momentum rather than having to find wind in their sails and confidence. Wrexham will also remember that Forest had lost in the League Cup to Swansea earlier this season. That, and Forest's recent form both mean that Parkinson's team will fancy their chances of a big cup upset on Friday night.

Of course, the Wrexham fans too will demand that they field their best possible team and make it a special day at home.