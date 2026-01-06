Iraola: Man City-target Semenyo could play last game Wednesday

Open Extended Reactions

Bournemouth boss Andoni Iraola said Tuesday that he accepts Antoine Semenyo could make his last appearance for the club against Tottenham on Wednesday night.

Manchester City remain close to signing Antoine Semenyo from Bournemouth after indicating they will trigger the £65 million [$88m] release clause in his contract.

Sources told ESPN that Semenyo, who turns 26 on Wednesday, is expected to have a medical with City on Thursday or Friday following Bournemouth's match with Tottenham.

While Iraola maintains nothing has yet been agreed over the future of the Ghana international, who has enjoyed a stand-out campaign so far, the Cherries boss also remains a realist.

"Antoine will play tomorrow, yes. I can give you my opinion, from my experience, but there is nothing signed with Antoine Semenyo," Iraola said at a news conference.

Antoine Semenyo looks set to join Manchester City from Bournemouth. Robin Jones - AFC Bournemouth/AFC Bournemouth via Getty Images

"If you ask me personally, 'what do you think?' With all the noise, I think it could be the last game, but I cannot guarantee it.

"I understand the market, I understand the noise but right now there is nothing agreed, nothing signed, so for me he is our player and I hope he continues.

"But my understanding also, because I have been in the [transfer] market before with this club and others, there is a chance it is his last game also, yes."

Bournemouth confirmed forward Justin Kluivert will undergo surgery on his left knee after being injured during the defeat by Arsenal on Saturday and is set for a spell of rehabilitation.

